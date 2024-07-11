Total value of India's top 100 realty companies soars 70% in 1 year: Report

The cumulative valuation of the top 100 real estate companies in India rose 70 per cent in the 12 months that ended on May 31, 2024, a report released on Monday said. It mentioned that 86 of these companies saw their value increase, adding a total of Rs 6.2 trillion.

According to the 2024 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate 100 list, Gurugram-based DLF is the most valued real estate company in India at Rs 202,140 crore. In the 12 months preceding May 31, it gained 72 per cent.

It is followed by Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers with a valuation of Rs 136,730 crore, up 160 per cent and Indian Hotels Company at Rs 79,150 crore (up 43 per cent).

The growth in the majority of these real estate companies is comparable to a strong performance by the BSE Realty Index, which grew by 110 per cent during the period under consideration.

In terms of value gain by percentage, Unitech topped the list with a gain of 622 per cent. Currently, it is valued at Rs 2,590 crore. It is followed by a 554 per cent gain by Tata Realty to Rs 8,670 crore and a 382 per cent growth by Puravankara to Rs 9,520 crore.

In terms of absolute gain, DLF topped the list by adding Rs 84,620 crore to its value. It is followed by Macrotech Developers with a gain of Rs 84,220 crore and Prestige Estates at Rs 44,600 crore.

The report also highlighted that Adani Realty was the new entrant to the top 10 rankings, gaining 62 per cent to Rs 56,500 crore. It currently stands at the seventh spot in the most valuable realty companies.

In the list of the top 100, 66 companies focus on the residential sector, followed by 19 in the office sector and 10 in the hospitality sector.

Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India, said that Indian real estate is "pushing away" China in terms of growth rate. China's realty sector has been under strict scrutiny by the government and is experiencing a slowdown in demand.

"India's market benefits from a young population, increasing urbanisation, and a growing middle class. Additionally, the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) has enhanced transparency and accountability, boosting investor confidence," he said.

The report also stated that these top 100 companies employ around 500,000 people. Bengaluru-based Sobha leads with a total of 26,275 employees.