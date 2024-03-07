TVS Supply Chain Solutions expands warehousing footprint in India

Global supply chain solutions provider TVS Supply Chain Solutions has announced the expansion of its warehousing capacity in India. It has added 6,50,000 square feet of modern multi-client warehouse space in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, while creating 1,200 new jobs.

With this addition, the company’s total warehouse capacity has increased from 21.2 to 21.85 million square feet.

Ravi Viswanathan, managing director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions said, “We are thrilled to unveil our new warehouse equipped with cutting-edge automation and IT systems. This marks a pivotal step in our commitment to efficiency, innovation and delivering unparalleled service to our customers.”

The new facility highlights TVS SCS’s initiative to improve service capabilities and adapt to evolving customer needs. “We have strategically positioned our Global Parts Distribution Centre in this new facility, which will serve as a hub for our global market. I am confident that TVS SCS through their process excellence, business know-how and technical expertise will provide services par excellence,” said KN Radhakrishnan, director and CEO, TVS Motor Company.

Its warehousing solutions are equipped with industry-leading technology systems and material handling equipment. The offering includes a wide range of storage options such as contract warehousing, cross-docking, open yard management, rework and refurbish management, multi-user facilities, palletised and racked and temperature controlled.

Globally, TVS Supply Chain Solutions operates around 300 strategically located warehouses across five continents, covering over 27 million square feet of warehousing space.