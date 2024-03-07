Sensex (    %)
                        
Agilus Diagnostics signs agreement with SEAS to start services in Oman

The participation aims to add to the diagnostic service provider's international portfolio. Its international network consists of several centres and pick-up points (PUPs) across multiple locations

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Diagnostics services provider Agilus Diagnostics on Thursday announced that it has signed an agreement with Oman-based SEAS International to establish a referral laboratory in Oman.

The strategic partnership aims to enable high-quality diagnostic testing services for the five million population of Oman, the company said in a statement.
The participation aims to add to the diagnostic service provider’s international portfolio. Its international network consists of several centres and pick-up points (PUPs) across the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Middle East.

“We already have one College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited lab in Dubai and two laboratories in Nepal. Further, we have over 800 PUPs and 17 collection centres outside India,” said a senior official at Agilus Diagnostics.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anand K, managing director and chief executive of Agilus Diagnostics said, Oman’s burgeoning healthcare infrastructure and increasing privatisation within the sector are poised to drive the demand for diagnostic testing services in the country.

Highlighting the anticipated growth of in-vitro diagnostics in Oman, Ibrahim Aghaithi, chairman, SEAS International said that revenue for the sector can be forecasted at $99.07 million by 2024, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.32 per cent from 2024 to 2028, leading to a market volume of $108.60 million by 2028.

“With the rising prevalence of acute and chronic infectious diseases and a growing geriatric population, the demand for diagnostics and preventive health checks in Oman is expected to soar,” Aghaithi said.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

