Agilus Diagnostics signs agreement with SEAS to start services in Oman

Diagnostics services provider Agilus Diagnostics on Thursday announced that it has signed an agreement with Oman-based SEAS International to establish a referral laboratory in Oman.

The strategic partnership aims to enable high-quality diagnostic testing services for the five million population of Oman, the company said in a statement.

The participation aims to add to the diagnostic service provider’s international portfolio. Its international network consists of several centres and pick-up points (PUPs) across the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Middle East.