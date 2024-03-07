Future Generali India Insurance launches new product exclusively for women

Apart from the above, the product also provides coverage for infertility treatment & Oocyte cryopreservation, Stem Cell Storage, a comprehensive wellness programme, Lumpsum benefit for Newborn defect, Nursing care, Senior Care covering bone strengthening injections, joint injections etc.

Private general insurer Future Generali India Insurance on Thursday launched a new product ‘Health PowHER’ exclusively for women, which addresses healthcare needs at different stages of their life.

The new product offers a range of coverage including enhanced limits for Female Cancer treatments, Coverage for Puberty and Menopause-related disorders, and OPD focus on physical & mental well-being with mental illness benefit of 200 per cent. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Apart from the above, the product also provides coverage for infertility treatment & Oocyte cryopreservation, Stem Cell Storage, a comprehensive wellness programme, Lumpsum benefit for Newborn defect, Nursing care, Senior Care covering bone strengthening injections, joint injections etc., Enhanced maternity benefits with the inclusion of Antenatal cover among others.

Other value-added services provided under the plan include Annual health check-ups & preventive care packages, fitness programmes, diet & nutrition, spa wellness, gynaecological consultation, yoga, and others, making it a unique assimilation of preventive and comprehensive healthcare plans.

Separately, the company announced the findings from a survey conducted by Unomer where nearly 600 women participated. According to the survey, approximately 86 per cent claimed that they are ready to invest in a Women's Health Insurance plan that comes with value-added services which help them prevent diseases and remain fit, even if available at a higher premium.

The participants, including both working and non-working women, noted that only 26 per cent take a role in decision-making while buying health insurance policies, whereas they play a larger role of nearly 56 per cent in buying motor insurance.

However, 94 per cent of the respondents agreed that a comprehensive health insurance plan for women would increase their participation in the purchase process.

The awareness about health insurance policies also remains lower at 32 per cent as compared to 53 per cent being aware about motor insurance.

Meanwhile, only 21 per cent of the women have bought a health insurance policy independently, whereas 43 per cent of them are covered by employer or husband and the remaining 36 per cent are covered by family floater by husband or father.