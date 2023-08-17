Two pilots die in two days, 1 at boarding gate and another on flight

A 40-year-old IndiGo pilot who was going to operate the airline’s Nagpur-Pune flight died after collapsing near a boarding gate at the Nagpur airport on Thursday, officials said.



Captain Manoj Subramanyam (40) fell unconscious in the security hold area of the airport around 12 noon, they said.



“Prima facie, he died of cardiac arrest following sudden unexpected loss of heart function”, said KIMS-Kingsway Hospital where he was rushed.



Aejaz Shami, spokesperson of the hospital, said their emergency team administered him CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) but he did not respond.



Subramanyam was declared brought dead at the hospital.



In a statement, IndiGo said, “We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He felt unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”



Also Read After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today IndiGo reinstates cabin crew bonus after 2nd consecutive profitable quarter Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap GoFirst insolvency, high fares to drive IndiGo's turnaround in Q1: Analysts Planview eyes India's digital transformation may reach $85 bn by 2026 RenewBuy raises $40 mn from Japanese insurance major Dai-ichi Life Holdings Adani Transmission to acquire Khavda project from Megha Engineering NTPC signs agreement to hive off mining business to its subsidiary HDFC's life insurance, mutual fund arms to start operations from Gift City

This is the second case of sudden death involving Indian pilots this week. On Wednesday, a senior pilot with Qatar Airways fell ill on board and died while flying from Delhi to Doha as a passenger.