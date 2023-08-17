Confirmation

Two pilots die in two days, 1 at boarding gate and another on flight

Captain Manoj Subramanyam (40) fell unconscious in the security hold area of the airport around 12 noon

Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
A 40-year-old IndiGo pilot who was going to operate the airline’s Nagpur-Pune flight died after collapsing near a boarding gate at the Nagpur airport on Thursday, officials said.
 
Captain Manoj Subramanyam (40) fell unconscious in the security hold area of the airport around 12 noon, they said.
 
“Prima facie, he died of cardiac arrest following sudden unexpected loss of heart function”, said KIMS-Kingsway Hospital where he was rushed.
 
Aejaz Shami, spokesperson of the hospital, said their emergency team administered him CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) but he did not respond.
 
Subramanyam was declared brought dead at the hospital.
 
In a statement, IndiGo said, “We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He felt unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”
 

This is the second case of sudden death involving Indian pilots this week. On Wednesday, a senior pilot with Qatar Airways fell ill on board and died while flying from Delhi to Doha as a passenger.

Topics : IndiGo Airlines

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

