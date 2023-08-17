RenewBuy raises $40 mn from Japanese insurance major Dai-ichi Life Holdings

InsurTech firm RenewBuy on Thursday said it has raised USD 40 million (around Rs 332 crore) in a funding round from Japanese insurance major Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc.
It is part of the company's ongoing Series D fund raise, which is attracting interest from several marquee investors and is expected to close soon, RenewBuy said in a statement.
RenewBuy's technology is used by more than 1,00,000 advisors across life, health and motor insurance firms to compare product features and prices before issuing policies on the spot, it said.
The company works with more than 40 insurers and has more than 5 million consumers, it added.
Also Read
Insurtech company RenewBuy closes $40 million series D funding round
Vietnam's economic hub Ho Chi Minh city to revive manufacturing sector
Irdai grants permission to Go Digit Life Insurance to commence business
Not a merger with Sahara Life, just transfer of policyholders: SBI Life
Max Life partners IIA to offer insurance access to MSME workforce in UP
Adani Transmission to acquire Khavda project from Megha Engineering
NTPC signs agreement to hive off mining business to its subsidiary
HDFC's life insurance, mutual fund arms to start operations from Gift City
Chip equipment maker LAM Research to invest under local manufacturing sops
Indore-based EKI Energy Services statutory auditor removal draws flak
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)