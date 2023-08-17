Confirmation

RenewBuy raises $40 mn from Japanese insurance major Dai-ichi Life Holdings

It is part of the company's ongoing Series D fund raise, which is attracting interest from several marquee investors and is expected to close soon

fundraising

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 8:59 PM IST
InsurTech firm RenewBuy on Thursday said it has raised USD 40 million (around Rs 332 crore) in a funding round from Japanese insurance major Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc.
It is part of the company's ongoing Series D fund raise, which is attracting interest from several marquee investors and is expected to close soon, RenewBuy said in a statement.
RenewBuy's technology is used by more than 1,00,000 advisors across life, health and motor insurance firms to compare product features and prices before issuing policies on the spot, it said.
The company works with more than 40 insurers and has more than 5 million consumers, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RenewBuy Dai-ichi Life Insurance Insurance Sector Fundraising

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 8:59 PM IST

