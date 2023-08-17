RenewBuy raises $40 mn from Japanese insurance major Dai-ichi Life Holdings

InsurTech firm RenewBuy on Thursday said it has raised USD 40 million (around Rs 332 crore) in a funding round from Japanese insurance major Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc.

It is part of the company's ongoing Series D fund raise, which is attracting interest from several marquee investors and is expected to close soon, RenewBuy said in a statement.

RenewBuy's technology is used by more than 1,00,000 advisors across life, health and motor insurance firms to compare product features and prices before issuing policies on the spot, it said.

The company works with more than 40 insurers and has more than 5 million consumers, it added.

Also Read Insurtech company RenewBuy closes $40 million series D funding round Vietnam's economic hub Ho Chi Minh city to revive manufacturing sector Irdai grants permission to Go Digit Life Insurance to commence business Not a merger with Sahara Life, just transfer of policyholders: SBI Life Max Life partners IIA to offer insurance access to MSME workforce in UP Adani Transmission to acquire Khavda project from Megha Engineering NTPC signs agreement to hive off mining business to its subsidiary HDFC's life insurance, mutual fund arms to start operations from Gift City Chip equipment maker LAM Research to invest under local manufacturing sops Indore-based EKI Energy Services statutory auditor removal draws flak