Tyre stocks may rerate on sustained demand momentum, margin gains



The near term demand trajectory and Q4 earnings would be the key monitorables. Most segments within the auto sector posted a healthy growth on a YoY basis in the March quarter, led by lower base and festive demand as Navratra/Ugadi fell in March this year from last April levels. The demand momentum for auto and tyre companies is expected to continue due to multiple triggers. Improving volume growth trajectory of auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and earnings recovery led by rising margins are positive triggers for tyre stocks. While companies with a higher exposure to global/European markets could face demand worries given the macroeconomic environment, domestic-focussed companies could see earnings upgrades going ahead.



The other trigger for volumes is the demand from the replacement segment. While demand in the first two months of the year was sluggish, it has improved in March. JM Financial Research citing dealers says that the slowdown (earlier in the year) was on account of steep hike in tyre prices and overall rise inflation leading to demand referral and financial stress amongst fleet operators due to rise in interest rate and tightening credit availability. CareEdge Ratings believes the easing of supply-related headwinds, particularly those related to semiconductors, the reopening of schools/colleges, the government’s push towards infrastructure, and the increasing pace of private capital expenditure, are expected to positively impact the demand for tyres from the automobile original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment.



Easing raw material prices could be the other trigger for the listed players. Says Ravleen Sethi, Associate Director at CareEdge Ratings, “With the receding natural rubber and crude oil prices, the industry is expected to see a moderation in the cost of the raw material basket starting from Q3FY23. This, along with the lag in the passing on of earlier price hikes, are expected to benefit the bottom line of Indian tyre companies. The margins of all players are projected to record a 200-300 basis points expansion in FY24 over FY23 exit margins, which will be around 10-11 per cent on average.” Going ahead, brokerages expect replacement demand in passenger vehicles to be steady while it should recover for commercial vehicles given demand drivers including government’s thrust on infrastructure.

Also Read Will low exports pause the rally in auto stocks? Tyre stocks on a roll; Apollo Tyres hits record high, Ceat 52-week high CEAT, Apollo, JK Tyre: NCLAT relief may drive tyre stocks up to 16% higher New regulations to benefit Indian auto component manufacturers: Report Better grip on future for tyre stocks: Tread on easing input cost, demand SBI approves fund raise of up to $2 billion for FY24 through bonds Johnson-Johnson sales in US rise 10%, health care giant raises dividend Jindal Stainless supplied 300 tn steel for Ambedkar statue in Telangana GSK to acquire Canada-based Bellus for $2 billion to gain cough medicine From iPhone 3G to 1st retail store: Here is Apple's 15-yr journey in India