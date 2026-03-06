Google Pixel 10a goes on sale in India: Price, availability, unboxing

Google Pixel 10a is now available in India. The recently launched smartphone and the latest entry into Pixel’s A series smartphones is powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip and a 5,100mAh battery. The Pixel 10a can be purchased at Rs 49,999 in four colour variants, namely – Lavender, Berry, Fog and Obsidian.

Google Pixel 10a: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 49,999

Colours: Lavender, Berry, Fog and Obsidian

The Pixel 10a is now available for purchase from Google Store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores.

Google Pixel 10a: Offers

Cashback of up to Rs 3,000 for select bank cards

Trade-in bonus of Rs 3,000 on exchanging an old device

No interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to 24 months

Google Pixel 10a: Details

The Pixel 10a comes with a 6.3-inch Actua display capable of reaching peak brightness levels of up to 3,000 nits. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for added durability. Under the hood, the device is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It ships with Android 16 and is backed by Google’s commitment of up to seven years of operating system and security updates.

In terms of imaging, the Pixel 10a includes a dual rear camera system consisting of a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The smartphone houses a 5,100mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging as well as 10W wireless charging. It also carries an IP68 rating, offering protection against dust and water exposure.

The device introduces a Camera Coach feature that uses Gemini-based AI models to analyse scenes and provide suggestions to help users compose better photographs. Another addition is the Add Me tool, designed to ensure the person taking a group photo can also appear in the final shot. Through Google Photos, users can request specific edits in natural language, allowing the app to carry out adjustments automatically without manual editing.

Google has also streamlined the process of moving to a Pixel device. Buyers ordering through the Google e-store can prepare their data transfer in advance, including iOS passwords, wallet information and app data, so the setup process is quicker once the phone arrives.

To assist new users, Pixel devices provide contextual tips directly on the screen, along with built-in support tools and the My Pixel app that offers step-by-step guidance. After setup, users can stay connected through cross-platform RCS messaging. Quick Share on the Pixel 10a also enables file transfers between Android devices and supported iPhones.

Google Pixel 10a: Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Actua display, peak brightness of 3,000 nits

Processor: Google Tensor G4

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: Android 16

Rear camera: 48MP + 13MP ultra-wide

Battery: 5,100mAh

Charging: 30W wired, 10W wireless

Durability: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, IP68 rated

Google Pixel 10a unboxing