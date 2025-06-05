Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uber Reserve sees 200% rise in bookings; airport drop-offs primary use case

Uber Reserve sees 200% rise in bookings; airport drop-offs primary use case

Uber Reserve rides jump across cities with airport travel emerging as the dominant use case; bookings also spike during festivals, weddings, and long weekends

As for the adoption of Uber Reserve among working professionals, the company said the trips made via Uber for Business rose 140 per cent year-on-year. (Photo: Reuters)

Udisha Srivastav
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ride-hailing platform Uber has witnessed a nearly 200 per cent year-on-year growth in its pre-scheduled ride option, Uber Reserve, according to a statement released by the company on Thursday.
 
The service recorded a rise across Indian cities, with Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai leading in usage. In addition, nearly one in four airport drop-offs now happen via Reserve. The airport drop-off segment emerged as the primary use case for Uber Reserve last year, with as much as 40 per cent of overall trips ending at an airport.
 
"Beyond the airport use case, spikes in Reserve bookings were observed during
