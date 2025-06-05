Uber Reserve sees 200% rise in bookings; airport drop-offs primary use case

Ride-hailing platform Uber has witnessed a nearly 200 per cent year-on-year growth in its pre-scheduled ride option, Uber Reserve, according to a statement released by the company on Thursday.

The service recorded a rise across Indian cities, with Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai leading in usage. In addition, nearly one in four airport drop-offs now happen via Reserve. The airport drop-off segment emerged as the primary use case for Uber Reserve last year, with as much as 40 per cent of overall trips ending at an airport.

"Beyond the airport use case, spikes in Reserve bookings were observed during