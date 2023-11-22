Sensex (0.14%)
66023.24 + 92.47
Nifty (0.14%)
19811.85 + 28.45
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
42027.10 + 143.60
Nifty Smallcap (-1.39%)
6370.00 -89.55
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43449.60 -239.55
Heatmap

Uber to start bus service in Kolkata for office-goers by March 2024

By March next year, Uber Shuttle will have 60 air-conditioned buses on predefined routes, connecting business districts with residential areas of the city

uber

The service will also provide cashless payment options, and round-the-clock safety support. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ride-hailing app Uber on Wednesday announced that it will soon start a bus service in Kolkata for office-goers.
By March next year, Uber Shuttle will have 60 air-conditioned buses on predefined routes, connecting business districts with residential areas of the city, it said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Uber will invest USD 10 million in the state by 2025, and create about 50,000 livelihood opportunities over the next five years, it added.
For the bus service, Uber signed an agreement with the state Transport Department at the Bengal Global Business Summit.
Like cabs, passengers can pre-book seats up to a week in advance for Uber Shuttle, track live location and route, and receive real-time estimated time of arrival (ETA) through the Uber app.
Uber Shuttle will offer commuters a seamless and convenient travel experience, the statement said.
The service will also provide cashless payment options, round-the-clock safety support and a comfortable ride with air-conditioned buses running from 6 am to 10 pm daily, it said.
"This unique partnership will bring the convenience and reliability of Uber rides to buses, contributing to our global sustainability goal of increasing vehicle occupancy, reducing traffic congestion, and lowering carbon emissions," said Shiva Shailendran, the director of operations at Uber India & South Asia.
"By providing commuters with more transport choices and creating livelihood opportunities for drivers, we are confident that this initiative will set us on a path of collective success," he added.
State Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan said West Bengal was committed to enhancing public transport services and expanding available options to make commuting hassle-free.
Our partnership with Uber is another step in this direction, he said.

Also Read

Uber Technologies to lay off 200 employees in its recruitment division

K'taka issues orders for 'Shakti' scheme offering free bus ride to women

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1

Police confirmed 10 deaths in panchayat poll-related violence: Bengal SEC

India Vs West Indies: India in driving seat after Day 1 of 1st Test

Uttarakhand tunnel incident spotlights safety in existing, future projects

Tata Steel board approves allotment of 75.8 mn shares to TSLP shareholders

$5 bn & counting: iPhones consist 62.5% of India's smartphone exports

BSE, NSE slap Rs 11.22 lakh fines on Adani Green Energy for non-compliance

Quant trading and investment management firm Alphagrep raises Rs 930 crore

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uber app Kolkata West Bengal

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusNolan's Oppenheimer on OTTGold-Silver Price TodaySBI PO Prelims Result 2023

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon