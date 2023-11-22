Tata Steel board approves allotment of 75.8 mn shares to TSLP shareholders

The Tata Steel board has approved the allotment of 7.58 crore shares to eligible shareholders of Tata Steel Long Products Limited.

These equity shares are proposed to be listed and traded on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Tata Steel's board has approved the allotment of 7,58,00,309 shares to eligible shareholders of Tata Steel Long Products and the record date has been fixed as November 17.

According to the filing, the share exchange ratio will be 67:10, which means that 67 shares of Tata Steel will be allotted for every 10 shares of Tata Steel Long Products.

The scheme of amalgamation was approved and sanctioned by the NCLT-Mumbai Bench vide order dated October 20, 2023, and the NCLT-Cuttack vide order dated October 18, 2023.

These equity shares so allotted shall rank pari-passu with the existing shares of Tata Steel.

The above allotment, Tata Steel said, includes "14,430 fully paid-up equity shares of Tata Steel of face value Re 1 each, allotted to TSL-TSLP Fractional Share Entitlement Trust...(and) 25,47,224 fully paid-up equity shares allotted to Tata Steel Limited - Unclaimed Securities - Suspense Escrow Demat Account TSL-TSLP Merger...," it said.

Tata Steel is in the process of merging a few of its subsidiaries with itself.

These include Tata Steel Long Products, The Tinplate Company of India, Tata Metaliks, TRF, Indian Steel & Wire Products, Tata Steel Mining and S&T Mining Company.

Also Read K'taka CET, NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 released AP PGECET Second Phase Seat Allotment Result to be out today, details here NEET PG 2023 Counselling Result: Round 1 seat allotment list out today Dish TV's minority shareholders reach out to ministry on EGM delay Satcom spectrum allotment: Prefer auction for allotment, says DoT Holdcos rally ahead of easing of delisting norms, investors lap up shares Stocks set to hit new highs in 2024 by over 10% as economy hums: Poll CRISIL upgrades outlook on Tata Power to 'positive' on profitability view Billionaire Gautam Singhania's separation erases $180 mn at Raymonds CG Power zooms 20% on plan to set-up subsidy-backed new semiconductor unit