UGRO Capital to raise up to Rs 915 crore through preferential CCD issue

UGRO Capital on Tuesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 915 crore through a preferential issue of compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs).

UGRO's capital adequacy is expected to improve to 29.4 per cent from 19.41 per cent at the end of FY25, providing significant headroom for growth. Post the capital raise,

In June 2024, UGRO Capital had raised capital commitments of Rs 258 crore through CCDs and Rs 1,007 crore through warrants, totalling Rs 1,265 crore. These instruments were issued at a conversion price of Rs 264 per share. The new CCDs will be issued at