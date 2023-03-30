close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UK govt clears Essar's $2.4 billion low-carbon energy transition projects

Of this investment, $2.4 billion will be invested at the Stanlow site in Ellesmere Port, between Liverpool and Manchester

BS Reporter Business Standard Mumbai
Essar Energy Transition

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The British government's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ) has cleared the Essar group's Vertex Hydrogen project.
The group's Essar Energy Transition (EET) plans to invest $3.6 billion in developing a range of low-carbon energy transition projects over the next five years in the UK and India. 

Of this investment, $2.4 billion will be invested at the Stanlow site in Ellesmere Port, between Liverpool and Manchester.
The announcement follows the UK government’s commitment to providing up to 20 billion euros ($25 bn) in funding for early deployment of carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) to help meet its climate commitments.  The funding supports private investment and job creation in locations including the North West of England, Essar’s UK home.  This development supports Essar’s commitment to major investment in the UK in support of the UK government’s net zero ambitions. said a company statement.

This plan includes Vertex Hydrogen which will produce some 350MW of hydrogen from 2026, making it one of the UK’s leading low carbon hydrogen businesses.  Some 600 thousand tonnes of CO2 will be captured and stored using HyNet’s carbon-capture infrastructure - the equivalent to taking around 250,000 cars off the road.
Vertex provides vital but ‘hard to abate’ industrial and power generation businesses with a route to decarbonise delivering job certainty and growth in a globally emerging sector.  The direct investment in the production plant will be nearly 500 million euros and is a critical first step in building a hydrogen economy in the North West. BS Reporter

Also Read

Essar Group bets $3.6 billion on decarbonisation in India and UK

COP27: Biofuels and green H2 to power India's low-carbon growth

Will renewable energy stocks keep your portfolio green?

Why India needs to build a robust framework to facilitate energy transition

Essar group returns to steel business with $8-billion investment

Adani pins hopes on 20% earnings growth every year to repay $23 bn debt

Welspun Corp Limited subsidiary completes acquisition of Sintex-BAPL

HCLTech announces plan to double headcount in Romania in next 2 yrs

Domestic demand to drive textile sector growth in FY24: CRISIL SME Tracker

Small stocks lag behind in FY23, take bigger hit than bluechip firms


Topics : Essar | Essar Group | Essar Energy

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

HCLTech announces plan to double headcount in Romania in next 2 yrs

HCLTech, HCL
2 min read

Domestic demand to drive textile sector growth in FY24: CRISIL SME Tracker

Textile industry,
2 min read

Small stocks lag behind in FY23, take bigger hit than bluechip firms

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
5 min read

RIL shareholders to meet on May 2 on demerger of financial services biz

Reliance Industries
1 min read

Edelweiss Financial board clears Rs 1,500 crore fund raising via NCD

edelweiss financial services
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani group pulls back on grand ambitions after the Hindenburg bombshell

Adani
6 min read

Adani group met Pimco, BlackRock for potential private bond placement

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Edtech unicorn Unacademy lays off 380 employees in latest round of job cuts

Logo of Unacademy
2 min read

10 cr investors of 4 Sahara group's cooperative societies to get back money

Supreme Court
2 min read

Google gets relief on four key CCI directives, but Rs 1,338-cr fine stays

Google, alphabet
7 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon