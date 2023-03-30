UK govt clears Essar's $2.4 billion low-carbon energy transition projects



The group's Essar Energy Transition (EET) plans to invest $3.6 billion in developing a range of low-carbon energy transition projects over the next five years in the UK and India. The British government's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ) has cleared the Essar group's Vertex Hydrogen project.



The announcement follows the UK government’s commitment to providing up to 20 billion euros ($25 bn) in funding for early deployment of carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) to help meet its climate commitments. The funding supports private investment and job creation in locations including the North West of England, Essar’s UK home. This development supports Essar’s commitment to major investment in the UK in support of the UK government’s net zero ambitions. said a company statement. Of this investment, $2.4 billion will be invested at the Stanlow site in Ellesmere Port, between Liverpool and Manchester.



Vertex provides vital but ‘hard to abate’ industrial and power generation businesses with a route to decarbonise delivering job certainty and growth in a globally emerging sector. The direct investment in the production plant will be nearly 500 million euros and is a critical first step in building a hydrogen economy in the North West. BS Reporter This plan includes Vertex Hydrogen which will produce some 350MW of hydrogen from 2026, making it one of the UK’s leading low carbon hydrogen businesses. Some 600 thousand tonnes of CO2 will be captured and stored using HyNet’s carbon-capture infrastructure - the equivalent to taking around 250,000 cars off the road.