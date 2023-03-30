close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Welspun Corp Limited subsidiary completes acquisition of Sintex-BAPL

Propel Plastic Products Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Welspun Corp Limited (WCL), has discharged the consideration to the creditors of Sintex-BAPL Limited

IANS New Delhi
Welspun India

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Propel Plastic Products Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Welspun Corp Limited (WCL), has discharged the consideration to the creditors of Sintex-BAPL Limited for an amount aggregating Rs 1,251 crore in the form of upfront cash in terms of the approved resolution plan.

Pursuant to the implementation of the Approved Resolution Plan, Propel has merged with SBAPL with effect from March 29, 2023, Welspun Corp said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Consequent to the merger, SBAPL has allotted equity shares to the shareholders of Propel viz., WCL in accordance with the Scheme of Arrangement provided under the Approved Resolution Plan.

Resultantly, SBAPL has become the wholly owned subsidiary of WCL with effect from March 29, 2023.

As required under the Approved Resolution Plan, upon re-constitution of SBAPL's Board of Directors, SBAPL has executed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) and hived-off its Auto Business to Plastauto (i.e. other Consortium Member and a Related Party of WCL) for an overall lump-sum consideration of Rs 110 crore and as per the terms of the Approved Resolution Plan. The Effective date for BTA is March 29, 2023.

Earlier this month, Welspun Corp had announced the acquisition of Sintex-BAPL Limited by Propel Plastic Products Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Welspun Corp Limited and Plastauto Private Limited, earlier known as Tubular Pipes Private Limited, a related party of WCL.

Also Read

Sintex Industries Q2 net loss widens to Rs 278 crore, expenses surge 23%

Welspun One Logistics Parks Fund 1 commits Rs 500 crore warehousing AIF

Welspun One Logistics Parks launches second fund of Rs 2,000 crore

Welspun India seeking opportunity in kids segment through pact with Disney

SBI lines up NPAs over Rs 746 cr including Sintex BAPL for sale in Oct-Nov

HCLTech announces plan to double headcount in Romania in next 2 yrs

Domestic demand to drive textile sector growth in FY24: CRISIL SME Tracker

Small stocks lag behind in FY23, take bigger hit than bluechip firms

RIL shareholders to meet on May 2 on demerger of financial services biz

Edelweiss Financial board clears Rs 1,500 crore fund raising via NCD

--IANS

san/uk/

 

Topics : Welspun Enterprises | Welspun India | Welspun

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

HPCL signs pact with BPCL for synergy in purchase, sale of hydrogen

ONGC to takeover HPCL
1 min read

Badri Srinivasan to lead Wipro's India, Southeast Asia businesses

Wipro
2 min read

Vistara operates Boeing Dreamliner plane powered by SAF-blended fuel

Vistara
3 min read

Walmart-owned PhonePe calls off deal to acquire fintech startup ZestMoney

PhonePe
4 min read
Premium

Vedanta Resources bonds' volatility increases as group plans to reduce debt

Vedanta Resources
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani group pulls back on grand ambitions after the Hindenburg bombshell

Adani
6 min read

Adani group met Pimco, BlackRock for potential private bond placement

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Edtech unicorn Unacademy lays off 380 employees in latest round of job cuts

Logo of Unacademy
2 min read

10 cr investors of 4 Sahara group's cooperative societies to get back money

Supreme Court
2 min read
Premium

Unacademy gives pink slips to 380 employees in another round of layoffs

Unacademy
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon