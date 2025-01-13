Business Standard

United Spirits appoints Praveen Someshwar as CEO-designate from March 1

Someshwar has been MD and CEO of HT Media for the last five years. Before that, he had served in various positions at PepsiCo in India and in the wider Asia Pacific region for over 24 years

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

United Spirits (Diageo India) on Monday announced the appointment of Praveen Someshwar as chief executive officer-designate from March 1, replacing Hina Nagarajan who will a join the Diageo’s global executive committee after steering the Indian operations as managing director and CEO for four years.
 
Someshwar has been MD and CEO of HT Media for the last five years. Before that, he had served in various positions at PepsiCo in India and in the wider Asia Pacific region for over 24 years.
 
Meanwhile, Nagarajan was the first woman to head the biggest liquor business in India.
 
She said, “It has been a true privilege to lead Diageo India during a period of strong strategic progress and sustained, profitable double-digit growth for the business, with our market capitalisation growing to more than ~1 trillion ($ 12.5 billion). I wish all my Diageo India colleagues ongoing success and look forward to supporting them as they continue their work in building this fantastic business under Praveen’s leadership.”
 
 
Diageo chief executive Debra Crew said in a statement, “Under Hina’s (Nagarajan) leadership, Diageo India has combined strong top-line growth and margin expansion with impactful strategic initiatives, reshaping and premiumising our portfolio and positioning Diageo India as an innovative leader in the AlcoBev industry. As she moves on to a new role within Diageo, she leaves a significant track record of success and a highly engaged, talented and diverse team,”
 
Crew added, “Praveen (Someshwar) joins us with an outstanding track record of leading consumer businesses, with a passion for both strategy and executional excellence that will serve us well as we plan for the next phase of Diageo India’s exciting growth story. I can’t wait to welcome him on board.” 

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

