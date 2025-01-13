Business Standard

Kinetic Green partners with Yuma Energy to deploy 100K EVs in 4 years

Kinetic Green partners with Yuma Energy to deploy 100K EVs in 4 years

The E-Luna caters to various last-mile delivery applications such as food, groceries, e-commerce and quick commerce delivery

E-Luna, Kinetic Green

E-Luna by Kinetic Green | File Image

Mumbai
Jan 13 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions on Monday said it has collaborated with battery-as-a-service operator Yuma Energy, for deploying 1 lakh electric vehicles over the next four years to accelerate last-mile e-mobility in the country.

The rollout will start from Pune next month with approximately 1,000 E- Luna being offered under the strategic partnership to select fleet operators, the company said. The E-Luna caters to various last-mile delivery applications such as food, groceries, e-commerce and quick commerce delivery.

The partnership will then be scaled nationally to 1 lakh electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in next four years.

The company said that as part of the partnership it will integrate its various swap-ready EVs into Yuma Energy's BaaS network to maximise convenience to customers including EV fleet operators and riders while subscribers to Yuma Energy's BaaS network will have access to over 200 existing swapping stations, with more locations being continuously added.

 

"Kinetic Green is committed to deploying advanced EV technology solutions and innovation to make electric vehicles more affordable, accessible, and reliable for customers. I am confident that together we will contribute greatly to the greening of the last mile in India," said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions.

Jan 13 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

