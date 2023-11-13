Tata Steel's global stride with new deal to aid Europe profitability

It was August 2007. Tata Steel was turning 100. Jamshedpur, its hometown, had an air of celebration.

The line-up for the special event included the launch of Air Deccan’s commercial flight connecting Kol­kata and Jamshedpur, and release of Russi Lala’s new book, Romance of Tata Steel. There was also the screening of The Spirit of Steel, a 20-minute documentary directed by Zafar Hai showcasing Tata Steel’s legacy, and a corporate anthem pen­ned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.



Evidently, Tata Steel was not merely celebrating its hundredth year, but also the advent of an Indian company on the global stage.