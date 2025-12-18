Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / USFDA issues Form 483 with five observations to Aurobindo's Pharma unit

USFDA issues Form 483 with five observations to Aurobindo's Pharma unit

The company is committed to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe, the drug firm said

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were trading 0.83 per cent up at Rs 1,203 apiece on BSE | Photo: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with five observations after inspecting Andhra Pradesh-based Unit-IV of its subsidiary APL Healthcare.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the unit from December 8 to December 17, 2025, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

"At the end of the inspection, a 'Form 483' was issued with 5 observations which are procedural in nature, and we will respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timelines," it added.

The company is committed to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe, the drug firm said.

 

As per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were trading 0.83 per cent up at Rs 1,203 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of IndiGo

'Worst is behind us, focus on rebuilding': IndiGo CEO's message to staff

Haldiram

L Catterton takes stake in Haldiram's in strategic partnership deal

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

ACME Solar secures ₹4,725 crore funding for renewable energy projects

cab service, taxi, ola, uber

Bharat Taxi to roll out in Jan: Here's how it is different from Ola, Uber

Sudhin Mathur, Chief operating officer, Xiaomi India

Xiaomi to expand non-mobile business; bets on TVs, wearables, tabletspremium

Topics : Aurobindo Pharma USFDA Healthcare in India Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon