Utopia secures $1.5 mn from Whale Tank to develop obesity vaccine

Hyderabad-based biotech Utopia Therapeutics raises seed funding from Whale Tank to accelerate preclinical work on its novel immunotherapy vaccine targeting obesity

Uday Saxena and Gopi Kadiyala, founders of Utopia Therapeutics, said: “We are thrilled to have Whale Tank as a strategic partner in our journey to redefine obesity treatment.

Aneeka Chatterjee
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Biotech player in vaccines for chronic metabolic diseases, Utopia Therapeutics, has secured seed funding of $1.5 million from Whale Tank, a leading early-stage venture firm.
 
The announcement was made at the BIO International Convention 2025. The Hyderabad-based company said proceeds from this round of funding will accelerate the preclinical development of UT009, its immunotherapeutic candidate targeting obesity. UT009 is a novel vaccine designed to modulate the immune system to reduce fat accumulation and improve metabolic health by targeting lipid-associated antigens.
 
Uday Saxena and Gopi Kadiyala, founders of Utopia Therapeutics, said: “We are thrilled to have Whale Tank as a strategic partner in our journey to redefine obesity treatment. Obesity is a global epidemic with limited long-term therapeutic options. UT009 represents a paradigm shift by differentiating it from current obesity drugs by addressing the root causes of weight gain. This investment enables us to move swiftly toward clinical translation.”
 
 
Jitendra Kumar, managing director, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), noted that the partnership highlights the strength of India’s translational biotech ecosystem. The development of a vaccine for metabolic disorders, along with a regenerative product pipeline emerging from India and entering global markets, showcases both the country’s scientific depth and entrepreneurial maturity.
 
Furthermore, the funding will support the advancement of UT009 towards regulatory toxicology studies, IND-enabling milestones and Phase I human clinical trials.
 
Whale Tank’s managing partner, Markandeya Gorantla, added: “Utopia’s approach is bold, scientifically rigorous, and offers enormous potential to disrupt the obesity market. We are excited to support their mission of bringing immunotherapeutics to the forefront of chronic disease management.”

Topics : biotech Hyderabad funding

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

