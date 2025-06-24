Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Hindalco Industries to acquire US-based AluChem for $125 million

Hindalco Industries to acquire US-based AluChem for $125 million

Hindalco to acquire 100% equity in US-based specialty alumina maker AluChem for $125 million through Aditya Holdings LLC, aiming to double global alumina capacity by FY30

The global market for specialty alumina is forecast to expand due to rising demand in ceramics, electronics, aerospace, clean-tech, and medical technologies.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Hindalco Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, announced on Tuesday the acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake in US-based AluChem for $125 million.
 
According to an exchange filing, the deal will be executed through Aditya Holdings LLC, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Hindalco. The acquisition is expected to close in the next quarter, subject to regulatory approvals in the United States.

AluChem produces high-grade specialty alumina

AluChem manufactures specialty alumina—including calcined, reactive, and tabular grades—used in sectors such as refractories, ceramics, and electronics. It operates three production facilities in Ohio and Arkansas, with a combined annual capacity of 60,000 tonnes.
 
 
In calendar year (CY) 2024, AluChem posted a turnover of $66.38 million, up 5.75 per cent from $62.76 million in CY2023. In CY2023, the company had seen an 8.26 per cent year-on-year decline from $68.42 million in CY2022.  ALSO READ: Hindalco eyes up to Rs 8,000 crore in capex spending this fiscal
 
Specialty alumina is a high-purity aluminium oxide used in advanced technical applications across semiconductors, lithium-ion batteries, electronics, and aerospace, due to its exceptional thermal, mechanical, and electrical properties.

Hindalco aims to double specialty alumina capacity by FY30

Hindalco currently operates 500,000 tonnes of specialty alumina capacity and has set a target to scale up to 1 million tonnes by FY30. The business segment has shown consistent double-digit growth and contributes significantly to the company's high-margin revenue streams.
 
The global market for specialty alumina is forecasted to expand due to rising demand in ceramics, electronics, aerospace, clean-tech, and medical technologies.  ALSO READ: Despite short-term concerns, brokerages remain bullish on Hindalco

Strategic rationale and leadership commentary

“As alumina gains increasing relevance in critical and clean-tech sectors, AluChem’s advanced chemistry capabilities will significantly enhance our ability to serve these fast-evolving markets,” said Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries.
 
Ronald Zapletal, Founder of AluChem, welcomed the deal, stating: “This partnership with Hindalco brings AluChem the ability and capital to scale up faster and build scale in North America. Their ability to leverage R&D capabilities and a talented workforce adds tremendous value to our innovation pipeline, helping drive market expansion beyond North America.”
 

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

