Uttarakhand CM releases Rs 90 crore subsidy to 40 industrial units

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday transferred a subsidy of Rs 90 crore to 40 industrial units under the Industrial Development Scheme.

Under the Central Government's Industrial Development Scheme, 2017, manufacturing and service sector units established in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are given a subsidy of 30 per cent up to a maximum of Rs 5 crore on the investment made in plant and machinery.

After transferring this grant amount to the accounts of 40 industrial units established in Uttarakhand, the chief minister said that this is a very important scheme for the promotion and expansion of industries in the state.

Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal for the grant of subsidy.

Dhami said that the state government is continuously making efforts to promote industries in Uttarakhand and the 'Uttarakhand Global Investors Conference' is being organized in December to boost the sector.

He said that in connection with this investor conference, meetings have been held with various investor groups in London, Dubai and Abu Dhabi in which investment agreements worth about Rs 55,000 crore have been signed.

He said that during this conference to be held in Dehradun on December 8-9, the state government will try to complete the work of implementing most of the agreements.

