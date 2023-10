Weekend Bites: More trouble in IT paradise, RBI's plans, and taxing expats

Also Read Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed Wipro Q2: Analysts cut EPS est, price targets to factor more revenue slide Wipro likely to lag peers with dismal 1.3% yearly revenue growth in Q2FY24 Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das RBI imposes Rs 2.50-cr penalty on L&T Finance for non-compliance of norms Kotak Mahindra Bank gets RBI approval to acquire MFI Sonata Finance Softbank sells 1.09% stake in Zomato worth Rs 1,040 cr via open market Delhi HC directs govt to refund Rs 7.12 crore IGST to Vodafone-Idea TPREL and Supreme Petrochem to set up 12.5 MW captive solar plant in Maha

The information technology (IT) sector has been our pride and joy for years. It put India on the global business map, it shines in our services exports, and it hires tens of thousands every year. But the recent months have not been kind. And now the results are showing.Last week, Infosys issued a none-too-inspiring guidance. This week, things got worse.and a marginal decline in revenue for the second quarter of FY24 amid an uncertain global economic outlook and weak client demand. It forecast a sequential drop in third-quarter revenue and attributed it to a “significant” slowdown in discretionary spending by clients.Thierry Delaporte, Wipro’s CEO, told us thebut discretionary spending was down.Meanwhile,have taken a back seat. Some have deferred payments, others have stalled them. HR experts said salary hikes would be restrained this year.Though mega deals are still closing at a good rate, most of them are driven by cost-optimisation initiatives of clients and cannot fully compensate for aggregate cutbacks in discretionary spending across industry segments. Margin expansions do indicate, however, that IT services firms still have the headroom to cut costs further, said ourThe IT sector is the largest employer in the corporate sector, accounting for nearly a third of the salary and wage expenses of listed companies in FY23. A reduction in headcount and subpar salary increments in the sector couldonce government spending picked up and there was an improvement in the durable liquidity surplus, two sources aware of the development told Reuters on Friday.The RBI in August becamein the current financial year.Monetary policy has to remain extra alert to be ready to act as and when warranted to preserve the hard-earned macroeconomic stability,has said.Food should not become an instrument in war and disruption, amid increasing fragmentation caused by war and re-globalisation that has impacted supply chains and food security,on Friday.Indian arms offrom GST authorities, seeking an 18 per cent levy on salaries and allowances paid to foreign expatriates by their overseas parent companies.India and the UK areas differences are yet to be ironed out. Although negotiations are on in full swing, a timeline for a deal cannot be ascertained at this point.two new premium subscription plans. “One is lower-cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads,” posted Elon Musk. He did not reveal the pricing.Byju’s and Akash’s promoters have had a chequered recent history. But now it seems Akash is the all-important cog in Byju’s wheel.This is Suveen signing off. Please send tips, comments, news, or views about anything from IT woes to RBI bonds to suveen.sinha@bsmail.in (Suveen Sinha is Chief Content Editor at Business Standard)