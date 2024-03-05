Vaishnaw meets startup, Google; tech giant agrees to restore status quo

Tech giant Google on Tuesday agreed to temporarily reinstate the delisted apps of Indian companies and restore the status quo, after meeting with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and members of the affected startups.

“In the spirit of cooperation, we are temporarily reinstating the apps of the developers with appeals pending in the Supreme Court. Google maintains its right to implement and enforce its business model, as established in various courts,” said a spokesperson from Google.

The tech giant has, however, said that it will invoice its full applicable service fees in the interim, but was extending payment timelines for these companies, until a resolution is achieved in the courts.

“We look forward to a collaborative effort to find solutions that respect the needs of all parties,” said the company.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Vaishnaw held another round of discussions with representatives from the affected startups and Google, where he asked the tech major to reinstate the apps as they were on March 1, 2024, before being removed from the Play Store.

"Google and the startup community have met with us, and we have had a very constructive discussion. Google has agreed to list all the apps," said Vaishnaw in an interaction with news agency Press Trust of India.

"We believe Google and the startup community will be able to come to a long-term solution in the coming months," he added.

Snehil Khanor, Chief Executive Officer of dating platform Truly Madly, whose app was also delisted on Friday, said that with Google reverting to the status quo, the platforms will be able to utilise direct payment integrations similar to those used by other apps such as Amazon and Uber.

“However, Google will still implement a fee structure, invoicing 11-26 per cent of the app's revenue, representing a significant financial burden for app developers,” he added.

The app developers and Google representatives have also agreed to establish a forum to facilitate ongoing dialogue aimed at reaching a resolution within the next 100-120 days, Khanor informed.

The contention between Indian startups and Google started on Friday, when the tech giant pulled down apps like shaadi.com, matrimony.com, naukri.com, trulymadly, among others, for not complying with its user choice billing (UCB) system.

Google charges a fee of 11 per cent to 26 per cent on in-app payments under its new billing system, after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered scrapping of an earlier system of charging 15 per cent to 30 per cent, in 2022.