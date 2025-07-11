Valuation of Manipal Hospitals hits $13 billion; firm eyes IPO in 2026

Bengaluru-headquartered Manipal Hospitals’ valuation has jumped by at least $1 billion (over ₹8,000 crore) after the acquisition of Sahyadri Hospitals, reaching around $13 billion (0ver ₹1.1 trillion), according to multiple sources familiar with the development. This marks more than a threefold increase from the $3 billion (around ₹25,000 crore) valuation reported in 2021.

Manipal Hospitals announced late Wednesday that it had acquired Sahyadri Hospitals from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP), a global investor with net assets of $194 billion. The size of the deal is reportedly over ₹6,000 crore. “This ₹6,000 crore, plus an upside value of over ₹2,000