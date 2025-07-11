Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Valuation of Manipal Hospitals hits $13 billion; firm eyes IPO in 2026

Valuation of Manipal Hospitals hits $13 billion; firm eyes IPO in 2026

Bengaluru-based Manipal Hospitals cements top spot with major expansion, aims IPO

The Sahyadri deal cements Manipal as the largest hospital chain in India, with its total bed capacity rising to about 12,000, up from just 4,500 beds before the pandemic.

Shine JacobSohini Das Chennai / Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:14 AM IST

Bengaluru-headquartered Manipal Hospitals’ valuation has jumped by at least $1 billion (over ₹8,000 crore) after the acquisition of Sahyadri Hospitals, reaching around $13 billion (0ver ₹1.1 trillion), according to multiple sources familiar with the development. This marks more than a threefold increase from the $3 billion (around ₹25,000 crore) valuation reported in 2021.
 
Manipal Hospitals announced late Wednesday that it had acquired Sahyadri Hospitals from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP), a global investor with net assets of $194 billion. The size of the deal is reportedly over ₹6,000 crore. “This ₹6,000 crore, plus an upside value of over ₹2,000
