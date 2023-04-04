Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Telangana

A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad airport in Telangana on Tuesday, due to a technical problem.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has confirmed that IndiGo Flight 6E897 had taken off from Bengaluru for Varanasi but made an emergency landing at 6:15 am after diverting to Shamshadabad airport.
Officials have cited a "technical problem" for the diversion.
There were 137 passengers on board and all are safe, DGCA said.
The DGCA has ordered an inquiry into the incident, said a senior official.
Further details are awaited.