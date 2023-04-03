close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'Stellar' performance, says IOC as market share climbs to 43% in FY23

The company owns about a third of India's oil refining capacity and about half of the nation's fuel retailing infrastructure

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 11:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Monday said its fuel market share climbed to 43 per cent in the fiscal year that ended on March 31 during which all its divisions posted stellar performance.

IOC, the nation's top oil firm, added almost 1,800 petrol pumps, clocked highest ever throughput at its refineries, posted a 14 per cent jump in fuel sales and registered the highest-ever pipeline expansion during 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023), the firm said in a statement.

The company owns about a third of India's oil refining capacity and about half of the nation's fuel retailing infrastructure.

IOC chairman S M Vaidya said the company's refineries clocked the highest-ever throughput of over 72.4 million tonnes in 2022-23, compared with 67.67 million tonnes in the previous fiscal year. Its liquid pipelines throughput jumped from about 83.25 million tonnes in 2021-22 to the highest ever 94.7 million tonnes.

IOC also registered the highest-ever pipeline expansion of about 2,450 kilometres during the year.

"Despite challenging geopolitical situations, what stood out was our teams' perseverance and the determination to rise above every challenge thrown at us. Our unwavering commitment to excellence has paid off, and IndianOil continued to shine bright on the operational front," he said.

Also Read

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

IOC reports Rs 272 cr loss in Q2 on account of selling petrol at low cost

India's Russian oil imports cross 1 million barrels a day in December

IOC to set up green hydrogen plants at all refineries; lines up Rs 2 trn

IOC, HPCL, BPCL may post 2nd consecutive quarterly loss in July-Sept

Revenue in India hit as Delhi delays licence, says Pernod Ricard

Unilever's cloud-only approach will improve resilience, strengthen security

Air India plane's engine blade found damaged after landing in Kolkata

Sebi to probe Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Vedanta produces record aluminium and high refined metal in FY23

On the marketing front, IOC has achieved fuel sales growth of about 14 per cent year-on-year.

"Its petroleum products market share increased from 40.8 per cent in 2021-22 to 42.9 per cent in 2022-23," the statement said.

Petrol sales grew by over 19.2 per cent, diesel by nearly 19.3 per cent, and LPG sales rose by about 1 per cent.

IOC's lubricant brand Servo registered its highest-ever sales volume of 701,000 tonnes with a growth of 9 per cent during 2022-23.

This growth in lubricant sales came on the back of a spectacular 24 per cent rise during 2021-22 and 26 per cent growth in 2020-21. "This translates to a market share rise from 24.9 per cent in 2020-21 to 27.1 per cent in 2022-23, thus cementing Servo's stronghold across all lube segments in India," the statement said adding IOC's grease sales also registered a growth of about 8 per cent in the last financial year.

Expansion of the marketing network has also been a firm focus area for IOC.

"During 2022-23, the company commissioned 1784 outlets (petrol pumps), about 46 per cent of (all) PSU commissionings," the statement said.

The IndianOil fuel station network now has 36,285 outlets spread across the length and breadth of the country.

Last year, IOC also commissioned five aviation fuel stations taking the total to 132; seven Indane LPG bottling plants, taking the total to 108; and three depots and terminals taking the total to 120.

"In addition to IndianOil's stellar operational performances, the company has also delivered impressive results on the capital expenditure utilization front. IndianOil has spent an all-time high amount of Rs 35,205 crores on investments, which is 123 per cent of the allotted target," it said.

The company invested Rs 34,388 crores in its own projects and Rs 817 crores in joint ventures and subsidiaries in FY23.

"The company is currently overseeing 120 ongoing projects of various scales, with a total capital cost of around Rs 2.4 lakh crore. These investments reflect IndianOil's commitment to achieving sustainable growth and strengthening its position in the Indian market," it added.

I O C L

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated:

Topics : Indian Oil Corp | oil companies

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IPO-bound Cyient rejigs top leadership, appoints Karthik Natarajan as CEO

Cyient
2 min read

CCI approves demerger of FMCG biz of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods

Haldiram, Haldiram snacks
2 min read

Mahindra Finance assets grow 27% in FY23 on strong credit offtake

Mahindra Finance
2 min read

Tata Steel subsidiary Tinplate Company set for Rs 2,000 crore expansion

Tinplate, Steel Companies
1 min read

Adani Ports & SEZ completes Rs 1,485 cr acquisition of Karaikal Port

trade, export, container, major ports, import, shipping, sea, business, seafarer, merchan navy
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

RCap auction postponed to April 11 even as Torrent pursues litigation

Reliance Capital
3 min read

Jefferies assigns Rs 134-224 per share for Jio Financial Services

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Nestle to Tata, big FMCG firms race to acquire maker of Ching's Secret

The Centre’s net borrowing target for FY23 is Rs 11.58 trillion and gross borrowing target is Rs 14.95 trillion.
2 min read
Premium

India not prepared for full force of artificial intelligence adoption

Chart
4 min read

Shortage of electronic parts may affect production in FY24: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon