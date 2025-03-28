Friday, March 28, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Vedanta Group submits EoI to acquire Jaiprakash Associates via insolvency

Vedanta Group submits EoI to acquire Jaiprakash Associates via insolvency

Sources said that Vedanta Group has submitted an Expression of Interest (EOI) to acquire the bankrupt JAL. Adani Group has also submitted an EOI

Vedanta

Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Business conglomerate Vedanta Group has shown interest in acquiring Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) through an insolvency process, according to sources.

Jaypee Group's flagship firm JAL, which is into cement, power, hotels, construction and real estate businesses, has been admitted into the corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, through an order dated June 3, 2024, passed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench.

Sources said that Vedanta Group has submitted an Expression of Interest (EOI) to acquire the bankrupt JAL. Adani Group has also submitted an EOI. 

Vedanta Ltd is one of the world's leading natural resources conglomerates, with primary interests in aluminium, zinc-lead-silver, oil and gas, iron ore, steel, copper, power, ferro alloys, nickel, semiconductor and glass.

 

Earlier this month, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) directed that the resolution plans to acquire JAL through the insolvency process should be invited for the entire company as a going concern and not by dividing its different business verticals.

Also Read

Vedanta

Vedanta board approves appointment of Rajiv Kumar as CEO of aluminium biz

Premiumsteel, steel exports

Metal stocks shine: HZL, SAIL, JSW Steel rally up to 10% on safeguard duty

NSE

Stocks to Watch, March 18: Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd, Vedanta, Tata Motors

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman

Newly demerged Vedanta cos could grow into $100 bn each: Agarwal

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman

Vedanta promoters to retain over 50% stake in all demerged entities

The JAL's total outstanding loans from banks and financial institutions stood at Rs 55,493.43 crore as of February 20, 2025.

The company also recently informed that a consortium of lenders has transferred their outstanding loans to National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL). The total amount of the debt transferred to the NARCL was not disclosed.

Bhuvan Madan is the resolution professional (RP) for JAL.

Jaypee Group's other company Jaypee Infratech has already been acquired by Mumbai-based Suraksha Group through an insolvency process. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland's defence business bags multiple orders worth Rs 700 cr

artificial intelligence

Fintech firm Biz2X plans to hire 200 professionals across roles in FY26

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL

IHCL plans to add 4,500 rooms in FY26, introduces Claridges Collection

Elon musk, musk, Elon

'X's allegations of censorship are groundless': Centre on Musk's lawsuit

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Kalpataru,

Kalpataru denies ties to fraudulent group misusing name after ED statement

Topics : Vedanta Jaiprakash Associates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon