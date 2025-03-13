Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Vedanta promoters to retain over 50% stake in all demerged entities

Vedanta promoters to retain over 50% stake in all demerged entities

Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal says promoters will retain over 50% stake in each demerged entity; debt reduction to $3 billion targeted by FY27 without stake dilution

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal | Photo: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta Ltd promoters plan to retain a controlling stake of over 50 per cent in each of its demerged entities as part of the company’s strategy to establish independent, sector-focused firms, Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal told The Economic Times in an interview.
 
The conglomerate is separating its core businesses—aluminium, oil and gas, power, and steel—into standalone entities. These divisions currently operate under Vedanta Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of UK-based Vedanta Resources.
 
The decision for a demerger stems from the belief that individual business units can achieve better growth independently than under a single corporate structure. Vedanta confirmed promoter shareholding levels will remain stable, without any plan to divest stakes to reduce debt. Additionally, there are no immediate plans to increase ownership in any newly formed entity.
 
 
As of now, Vedanta Resources holds a 56 per cent stake in Vedanta Ltd, down from nearly 70 per cent previously, as part of its debt management strategy. Vedanta Resources currently carries over $5 billion in debt, aiming to reduce this to $3 billion by financial year 2026-27.
 

Vedanta demerger to give more autonomy to businesses

The demerger aims to streamline operations, granting greater autonomy and growth opportunities to individual business units. Vedanta shareholders and creditors have already approved the demerger proposal. A formal application was submitted to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in March, with a hearing anticipated within six to eight weeks. Following regulatory approval, the new entities will be listed on stock exchanges.

Also Read

Vedanta

Vedanta repays $900 mn loan, deleverages balance sheet by $550 mn

Vedanta

Company on track to achieve 30% women in workforce by 2030, says Vedanta

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Hindustan Zinc Chairperson & Non-executive Director, Vedanta

Empowering women is the smartest economic decision India can make

Vedanta's Sterlite Copper plant

NCLT rejects Talwandi Power's demerger in Vedanta restructuring plan

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited

Hindustan Zinc on track to double metal production to 2 MTPA: Chairperson

 
Vedanta projects significant long-term growth, estimating collective revenues of about $40 billion over five years, with an operating profit margin of 30-35 per cent.  ALSO READ: NCLT rejects Talwandi Power's demerger in Vedanta restructuring plan
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) are projected to reach $12-13 billion. The company has already reported an Ebitda of ₹31,924 crore (approximately $3 billion).  Vedanta envisions each segment being managed independently, fostering faster decision-making and clearer accountability.
 
The company clarified it might divest its steel business if a suitable offer aligns with its valuation expectations. The steel segment is described as profitable, with robust assets and market presence.
 

More From This Section

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI to launch project finance unit for AI, fintech, e-commerce industries

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo's parent firm approves $45 million investment in IFSC subsidiary

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

ArcelorMittal Nippon sues India over raw material import as fight escalates

NCLT, Resolutions

NCLT grants 8-day extension for Reliance Capital's ownership transfer

Sankarasubramanian S, MD & CEO, Coromandel International

Coromandel Int'l buys 53% stake in agro-chemical firm NACL for Rs 820 cr

Topics : Anil Agarwal Vedanta power companies BS Web Reports Vedanta Anil Agarwal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon