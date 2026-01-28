Vi announces strategic reset, to invest ₹45,000 cr over next three years

Under the strategic reset, the Aditya Birla Group-backed telecom services provider will target double-digit revenue growth, a three-fold increase in cash Ebitda and sustained subscriber additions over the next three years, as it was now out of the ‘vicious cycle’ where the AGR resolution had for long prevented it from getting funding and, in turn, investing into the business.

“This really marks the beginning of a new era for VI… the only and the biggest overhang, which was in a vicious cycle, was AGR, which is now behind us. The game is now to move from survival and suspicion to strength. So, for all practical purposes, it is a reset for VI, a VI 2.0,” Kishore said at an investor conference on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The telco will effectively invest over Rs 60,000 crore over a four-and-a-half-year period post the FPO in April 2024, which is higher than its previous capex plan of Rs 50,000–55,000 crore announced in 2024. Since the FPO, the company has invested Rs 16,000 crore over the past seven quarters.

Of the new capex, Rs 25,000 crore will come from bank funding and Rs 10,000 crore from non-funded facilities. The carrier was, however, not looking at fresh equity infusion with regard to bringing in a strategic investor, Kishore said while addressing questions from analysts at the conference.

“We are not really looking at any equity infusion right now in the business… these investments will yield a particular level of Ebitda, which then kind of takes care of both the capex that is required,” he said, adding that both promoters — Vodafone Plc and the Aditya Birla Group — were committed to the business.

Investments will be front-loaded towards expanding 5G coverage, achieving 4G parity with competitors in 17 priority circles over the next 12–24 months, gaining ground through fixed wireless access (FWA), as well as launching satcom services through its tie-up with AST, albeit at a later stage.

Kishore added that the reassessment of AGR dues, frozen at Rs 87,695 crore as of December 31, 2025, for the period FY07 to FY19, was progressing at an ‘encouraging pace’ and that the company was engaged with the government at multiple levels.

As per the terms of the AGR settlement, VI has to pay Rs 124 crore annually for six years starting March 2026, Rs 100 crore for four years after that, and the reassessed AGR balance in six annual instalments from FY36 to FY41, effectively giving it a 10-year breather and adequate time to get back into the market.

The focus on sustainable growth from here on was flagged by Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, who said that the resolution of the AGR matter would serve as a foundation for the revival of the company.

“The recent resolution of the AGR issue marks a decisive turning point. With long-standing uncertainty removed through the clarity of the Honourable Supreme Court’s judgment and the government’s decisive intervention, the operating environment has fundamentally changed. For the first time in years, the fog has cleared, allowing the business to look beyond survival and focus on sustainable growth,” Birla wrote in his annual letter, My Reflections, on Wednesday.

“A dogged focus on daily operations, service and network expansion will now serve as the foundation for revival. A healthy, competitive telecom industry is essential to India’s digital future. India deserves three private telecom players,” he said, while highlighting the crucial support of the government towards revitalising the Indian telecom sector.

Kishore added that the company was not seeking a moratorium or deferment of spectrum liabilities, which currently stand at Rs 49,000 crore over the next three years, and will be paid through Ebitda expansion, operational efficiencies and bank funding.