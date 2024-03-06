Sensex (    %)
                        
Vi deploys network to improve connectivity across Kolkata underwater metro

Vi has deployed network infrastructure across all 17 stations on the Green Line route, the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday said it has completed the deployment of network infrastructure across the East-West Metro corridor route of Kolkata's recently-inaugurated Underwater Metro Rail Service.
Vi has deployed network infrastructure across all 17 stations on the Green Line route, the company said.
With this, Vi customers travelling via the underwater metro rail service will experience uninterrupted connectivity across the entire 16.6-kilometre route of the Green Line metro.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crore in West Bengal's Kolkata, including dedicating India's first underwater metro service to the citizens. The projects were related to improving the city's urban transportation system, such as metro rail and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).
 

Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro

The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West Corridor has been built at a cost of Rs 4,965 crore. The under-river section of the tunnel is 520 metres long and takes about 45 seconds to cross via the metro.

Taking to microblogging site 'X' (formerly Twitter), Modi said, "The metro journey was made memorable thanks to the company of these youngsters and those who worked on this project. We also travelled through the tunnel under the Hooghly river."

In another post, he lauded the launch of the underwater metro service and called it a "proud" moment. "It's a very special day for the people of Kolkata as the city's metro network gets significantly enhanced. Connectivity will get a boost and traffic will get decongested. It's a proud moment that the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section has the first underwater metro transportation tunnel under any major river in our country."

"Memorable moments from the Kolkata Metro. I bow to the Jan Shakti and will keep serving them with renewed vigour," Modi said.

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

