Vi deploys network to improve connectivity across Kolkata underwater metro

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday said it has completed the deployment of network infrastructure across the East-West Metro corridor route of Kolkata's recently-inaugurated Underwater Metro Rail Service.

Vi has deployed network infrastructure across all 17 stations on the Green Line route, the company said.

With this, Vi customers travelling via the underwater metro rail service will experience uninterrupted connectivity across the entire 16.6-kilometre route of the Green Line metro.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crore in West Bengal's Kolkata, including dedicating India's first underwater metro service to the citizens. The projects were related to improving the city's urban transportation system, such as metro rail and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).