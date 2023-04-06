close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Vibrant Energy gets over Rs 2,200 cr for its 300MWac wind-solar projects

Srinivasan Viswanathan, CEO of Vibrant Energy, said that the company is hopeful of enabling more green energy solutions for corporate India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Solar Power

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vibrant Energy has tied up over Rs 2,200 crore of project financing from state-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) to build 300 MWac wind-solar hybrid projects in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Vibrant Energy (Vibrant), which develops corporate renewable energy solutions, in a statement said that the financing will stand out as one of the largest project financing deals in the Indian Renewables Industry in 2023.

Srinivasan Viswanathan, CEO of Vibrant Energy, said that the company is hopeful of enabling more green energy solutions for corporate India.

Also Read

ReNew setting up solar cell units at Rs 2,000 cr investment in Raj, Guj

REC to provide aid to MP discoms, MPPMCL, Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project

Madhya Pradesh govt issues security alert to ensure peace, communal harmony

JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI

International Solar Alliance's 5th Assembly to be held from Oct 17 in Delhi

Tata Steel saw record operational performance in FY23: CEO T V Narendran

Apollo Hospitals plans offering Ayurvedic treatment at facilities

Adani Group aims to boost earnings by 50%, cut debt in next 2 fiscals

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Anil Agarwal's $19-bn chipmaking plant dream at risk as hurdles mount

Topics : solar projects | Wind Power Projects | Power Finance Corporation

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delivery firm Dunzo secures $75 mn funding, lays off 30% of staff: Report

Dunzo
2 min read

Seshagiri Rao retires, steps down from JSW Steel board after 24 years

Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD and Group CFO, JSW Steel
2 min read

Beauty e-retailer Nykaa sees healthy revenue growth trend for FY23

Nykaa, beauty care products
2 min read

Tata Steel output grows 3% to 7.77 MT in Q4; sales fall 3.43% to 7.59 MT.

tata steelwork, tata, tata group
2 min read

Infosys collaborates with LexisNexis to provide end-to-end IT services

Bengaluru-based Infosys is considered the industry’s weathervane. (Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Reliance Retail launches Tira to take on Nykaa, Tata Cliq in beauty space

beauty, make up, cosmetics, fashion, lifestyle
3 min read

Reliance Retail ropes in former Amul chief RS Sodhi to drive grocery biz

RS Sodhi
2 min read

GQG Partners sees $2 billion Adani bet delivering returns over 100%

Rajiv Jain. Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

Global investors slash valuation of Indian unicorns amid funding winter

startups, funding, business
5 min read

Poonawalla Fincorp registers highest disbursement of Rs 6,370 cr in Q4 FY23

Adar Poonawalla
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon