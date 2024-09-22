Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Vodafone Idea awards Rs 30k-cr contracts for 4G, 5G gear supply for 3 years

Vodafone Idea awards Rs 30k-cr contracts for 4G, 5G gear supply for 3 years

The deal is the first step towards the roll-out of the company's three-year capex plan

FILE PHOTO: A man walks across the LED display board showing the logo of Vodafone-Idea at the India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

The supplies against these new long-term awards will start in the coming quarter. | File Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea on Sunday said it has awarded contracts worth about Rs 30,000 crore to Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for supply of 4G and 5G network equipment for three years.
The deal is the first step towards the roll-out of the company's three-year capex (capital expenditure) plan of about $6.6 billion or Rs 55,000 crore announced earlier.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Vodafone Idea has concluded a mega, about $3.6 billion (around Rs 300 billion), deal with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for supply of network equipment over a period of three years. The capex programme is directed towards expanding the 4G population coverage from 1.03 billion to 1.2 billion, launching 5G in key markets and capacity expansion in line with data growth," the company said in a statement.
 
The supplies against these new long-term awards will start in the coming quarter.
The top priority for the company is to expand the 4G coverage to 1.2 billion Indians, the statement said.

Also Read

hyatt

Hyatt PE in India be taxed even if global entity earns losses: Delhi HC

Nokia Oyj headquarters, Nokia

German court rules in Nokia's favour in Amazon video tech patent dispute

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel to invest $1 billion in 4G gear from Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung

Nokia Oyj headquarters, Nokia

Nokia denies report on moves to replace president, CEO Pekka Lundmark

Nokia Oyj headquarters, Nokia

Nokia signs deal with AT&T after losing network contract to Ericsson

Topics : Nokia Samsung Ericsson Vodafone Idea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon