Signature Global gives Rs 320 cr contract to ACC to build housing project

The total contract value is Rs 320 crore, the company said in a statement

Realty firm Signature Global has given Rs 320 crore contract to ACC India for construction of its luxury housing project in Gurugram. The company has appointed ACC India Pvt Ltd for civil, structure and part MEP work for all the towers, basements and other ancillary buildings for its group housing project 'Twin Towers DXP' in Sector 84, Gurugram, Haryana. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The total contract value is Rs 320 crore, the company said in a statement. Signature Global has not launched this project for sales. Lalit Aggarwal, Vice Chairman, Signature Global, said, "This is going to be one of the finest projects that we will be executing and will be a crowning jewel in our portfolio."



"It will be one of the tallest in the area and Arabian Construction Company, along with their Indian subsidiary ACC India, is known for constructing many prominent towers in the Middle East and India, showcasing their proven expertise in delivering this project," Aggarwal said.

Ani Ray, Managing Director of ACC India Pvt Ltd, said the company has got the contract from Signature Global for its 'Twin Towers DXP' project and it will be completed in the time limit prescribed.

"It gives us utmost joy to build homes for the aspiring and growing population in the country. ACC has been associated with landmark projects such as World ONE (84 floors, 285 Meter) of Lodha Developers in Mumbai; 88 East Kolkata of Tata Housing & Keventers, and The 42 (62 floor, 255 metre)...," he said.

Earlier this month, Signature Global gave Rs 1,144 crore of construction work order to Ahluwalia Contracts for development of its luxury housing project 'De-luxe DXP' located in Sector 37D, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram.

Spread over 16.65 acres, the housing project has 1008 units. The total developable area is 28.12 lakh square feet.

Signature Global has so far delivered 11 million square feet of area across various projects.

It has a pipeline of 32.2 million square feet of saleable area in its forthcoming projects along with 16.4 million square feet of ongoing projects.

In 2023-24, Signature Global achieved sale bookings of Rs 7,270 crore and has set a target to clock Rs 10,000 crore worth sales in the current fiscal.