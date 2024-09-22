Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Signature Global gives Rs 320 cr contract to ACC to build housing project

Signature Global gives Rs 320 cr contract to ACC to build housing project

Realty firm Signature Global has given Rs 320 crore contract to ACC India for construction of its luxury housing project in Gurugram

Ashiana Housing

The total contract value is Rs 320 crore, the company said in a statement | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Signature Global has given Rs 320 crore contract to ACC India for construction of its luxury housing project in Gurugram.
The company has appointed ACC India Pvt Ltd for civil, structure and part MEP work for all the towers, basements and other ancillary buildings for its group housing project 'Twin Towers DXP' in Sector 84, Gurugram, Haryana.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The total contract value is Rs 320 crore, the company said in a statement.
Signature Global has not launched this project for sales.
Lalit Aggarwal, Vice Chairman, Signature Global, said, "This is going to be one of the finest projects that we will be executing and will be a crowning jewel in our portfolio."

"It will be one of the tallest in the area and Arabian Construction Company, along with their Indian subsidiary ACC India, is known for constructing many prominent towers in the Middle East and India, showcasing their proven expertise in delivering this project," Aggarwal said.
 
Ani Ray, Managing Director of ACC India Pvt Ltd, said the company has got the contract from Signature Global for its 'Twin Towers DXP' project and it will be completed in the time limit prescribed.

More From This Section

Spicejet

SpiceJet raises Rs 3,000 cr from institutional investors via share sale

Byju Raveendran

Byju Raveendran apologises to employees, pledges support amid challenges

Reliance Communication

NCLAT rejects tax claim against RCom after initiation of insolvency

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Oyo buys leading US hotel chain G6 Hospitality from Blackstone for $525mn

Amrut distilleries

Amrut unveils jaggery-distilled rum 'Bella' starting with Karnataka

"It gives us utmost joy to build homes for the aspiring and growing population in the country. ACC has been associated with landmark projects such as World ONE (84 floors, 285 Meter) of Lodha Developers in Mumbai; 88 East Kolkata of Tata Housing & Keventers, and The 42 (62 floor, 255 metre)...," he said.
Earlier this month, Signature Global gave Rs 1,144 crore of construction work order to Ahluwalia Contracts for development of its luxury housing project 'De-luxe DXP' located in Sector 37D, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram.
Spread over 16.65 acres, the housing project has 1008 units. The total developable area is 28.12 lakh square feet.
Signature Global has so far delivered 11 million square feet of area across various projects.
It has a pipeline of 32.2 million square feet of saleable area in its forthcoming projects along with 16.4 million square feet of ongoing projects.
In 2023-24, Signature Global achieved sale bookings of Rs 7,270 crore and has set a target to clock Rs 10,000 crore worth sales in the current fiscal.

Also Read

Ashiana Housing

Signature Global gives Rs 1,144 cr order for housing project in Gurugram

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

ICICI Securities raises Signature Global target price, sees 35% upside

valuation stock market

Signature Global shares slip 6.5% after multiple block deals

housing, housing finance

Signature Global plans to foray in Delhi, Noida property mkts

real estate

Signature Global cuts net debt by 16% in June quarter on strong sales

Topics : Signature Global luxury property market Construction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon