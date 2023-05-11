close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Vodafone Idea expected to come up with revival plan within a month: Report

In an interview, telecom secretary K Rajaraman said that the return of Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla group, to the board of the ailing telco is a 'positive step'

BS Web Team New Delhi
Vodafone Idea

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 8:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After the Centre's acquisition of equity in the struggling telecom company, Vodafone Idea is expected to come up with a revival plan within a month, telecom secretary K Rajaraman said, as reported by Mint.
In an interview, Rajaraman said that the return of Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla group, to the board of the ailing telco is a "positive step" and the telco is in talks with several institutions to raise capital for its 5G rollout plans.

"We keep getting monthly reports on their subscriber base and other parameters, but what we want them to do is to come back with resources – equity and debt – and we're awaiting a final communication from them. And now that Mr Birla is back on the board, I'm hopeful they will revert to us soon with their plan," Rajaraman was quoted in the report as saying.
As of September 2022, the company has a debt of Rs 2.2 trillion. In February, the Centre had decided to convert adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of the company of Rs 16,133.3 crore into equities and become its largest shareholder.

Rajaraman said that the only objective of the step was to ensure a sufficient number of competitors are in the market and that the telco revives.
He further added that the Centre is preparing for the next spectrum auction in the second half of 2023-24 (FY24) and it may include the unsold spectrum from previous auctions and new bands.

Also Read

Vodafone Idea reappoints Kumar Mangalam Birla non-executive director

Kumar Mangalam Birla received AIMA's 'Business Leader of the Decade' award

In search of funding, Vodafone Idea dials KKR and Temasek Holdings

Voda Idea soars 10% as Kumar Mangalam Birla rejoins board after two years

Vodafone Idea's fundraising put on hold as govt delays equity call

Indian firms invested $6.6 bn in Canada creating thousands of jobs: Report

Go First likely to resume flights on May 24 with fewer aircraft: Report

Adani Enterprises to consider stock sale months after short-seller turmoil

Lifestyle International plans to open 50 stores in next 3-4 years

Microsoft to skip salary hikes for full-time employees this year: Report


"We have some unsold spectrum already, for instance, in the 600MHz band. In addition to that, there are some candidate bands that can be introduced. We are in the final stages of discussions, and we may make a reference to TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) within a month or two," he told Mint.
Topics : Vodafone Idea Telecom companies Kumar Mangalam Birla BS Web Reports

First Published: May 11 2023 | 8:42 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Vodafone Idea expected to come up with revival plan within a month: Report

Vodafone Idea
2 min read

Indian firms invested $6.6 bn in Canada creating thousands of jobs: Report

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Go First likely to resume flights on May 24 with fewer aircraft: Report

Go First
2 min read

Adani Enterprises to consider stock sale months after short-seller turmoil

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Lifestyle International plans to open 50 stores in next 3-4 years

retailer
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

L&T Q4 results: PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3,987 cr, dividend at Rs 24 a share

L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22
2 min read

Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 result: PAT up 9 times, div declared at Rs 40 per share

Dr Reddy's
2 min read

GAIL to build $4.89-bn ethane cracker near LNG import plant in West India

GAIL
2 min read

Walmart committed to India and here for the long term: CEO Doug McMillon

Walmart leaders
6 min read

Godrej Consumer Q4 results: Consolidated profit up 24.5%, revenue rises 10%

Godrej Consumer Products
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon