Lifestyle International plans to open 50 stores in next 3-4 years

“We piloted a couple of stores in tier 2 markets like Patiala and that model is working for us. Now that gives us the confidence that there are significant growth opportunities available by expanding In tier two markets,” Devarajan Iyer, executive director and chief executive officer told Business Standard.

Department store chain, Lifestyle International is looking at expanding its stores in tier 2 after predominantly focusing its expansion so far in metros and tier 1 markets. After opening 100 outlets since launching its first store in 1999, it now aims to open 50 stores over the next 3-4 years.