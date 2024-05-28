Volkswagen Group hits 1.5 million vehicle manufacturing mark in India

European auto company, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL), reported that it has manufactured over 1.5 million vehicles at its Chakan (Pune) facility since commencing operations at the Chakan plant in 2009. These include models from Volkswagen and Skoda, such as Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, and Volkswagen Taigun.





ALSO READ: Top EV ride-hailer BluSmart seeks $300 million in 3 yrs to expand car fleet Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This aligns with the company’s 'Make in India' initiative, with over 30 per cent of its car production being exported to nearly 40 global markets. The Chakan facility, which started with the production of the Skoda Fabia, has since produced an array of models, including the Volkswagen Vento and Polo, and the Skoda Rapid. The latest additions to its lineup, the INDIA 2.0 range – Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, Skoda Kushaq and Slavia – recently crossed the 300,000 units production mark.

In addition to its vehicle manufacturing success, SAVWIPL's Engine Shop produced over 380,000 engines to date in the last ten years. These engines rely heavily on components sourced within India.

Speaking on this, Andreas Dick, Skoda Auto a.s. board member for production and logistics, stated, "The achievements of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India resonate far beyond national borders, reflecting our commitment to excellence and innovation on a global scale." Piyush Arora, managing director and CEO of SAVWIPL, added, "Our significant output at the Chakan plant and the success of our MQB models stand testament to our dedication to India's automotive industry. As we outline our expansion plan in India, we aim to elevate the country’s position as a global hub for automotive manufacturing."

It was earlier reported that the company is in discussions with JSW Group to potentially form a joint venture for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing in India.