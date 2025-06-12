Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Companies / News / Volvo Cars picks HCLTech as strategic partner for engineering services

Volvo Cars picks HCLTech as strategic partner for engineering services

Volvo Cars names HCLTech a strategic supplier for engineering services, expanding their partnership to include end-to-end delivery from global centres and Gothenburg hub

The strategic collaboration will see the company support Volvo Cars’ future engineering ambitions from its automotive Centre of Excellence in Gothenburg. (Image: Bloomberg)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

IT services major HCLTech today announced that Volvo Cars has chosen it as one of its strategic suppliers for engineering services.
 
Drawing on an established relationship in digital and product lifecycle management (PLM) services, this agreement significantly expands HCLTech’s role to cover the delivery of end-to-end engineering solutions at scale, said the company.
 
The strategic collaboration will see the company support Volvo Cars’ future engineering ambitions from its automotive Centre of Excellence in Gothenburg, as well as its global offshore and nearshore delivery centres. 
 
 
‘We are proud to broaden our relationship with Volvo Cars at such a pivotal moment in its transformation journey,’ said Pankaj Tagra, HCLTech Corporate Vice-President, Manufacturing and Allied Industries, Europe.
 
He further added, ‘HCLTech is investing substantially in next-gen automotive engineering. This strategic engagement reflects our commitment to delivering high-performance, future-ready engineering solutions that help shape the mobility of tomorrow.’
 
Tagra added that the partnership cements HCLTech’s position as a strategic engineering partner of choice for global automotive leaders, as more executives recognise the potential of its solutions to help unlock the future of mobility.

Topics : Volvo Car Volvo Cars HCL Tech HCL Technologies

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

