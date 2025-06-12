Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Biotech, GSK partner to develop vaccine for Shigella diarrhoea

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Biotech on Thursday said it has partnered with GSK plc for the development of a vaccine for Shigellosis, a severe form of bacterial diarrhoea.

The altSonflex1-2-3 vaccine candidate, developed by GSK and now advancing through a strategic collaboration with Bharat Biotech, represents one of the most advanced Shigella vaccine candidates globally, the company said in a statement.

With no licensed Shigella vaccine currently available and rising antimicrobial resistance, this candidate stands out for its broad serotype coverage, innovative Generalized Modules for Membrane Antigens (GMMA)-based platform, and robust early clinical results, it added.

"With no approved vaccine currently available and antimicrobial resistance on the rise, there is an urgent need for scalable, science-backed solutions focused on low and middle-income countries," Bharat Biotech Executive Chairman Krishna Ella said.

 

As part of this agreement, Bharat Biotech will lead the further development of altSonflex1-2-3, including Phase 3 clinical trials, regulatory advancement, and large-scale manufacturing.

GSK will continue to support the programme by assisting with clinical trial design, securing external funding, and contributing to the Access and Delivery Plans and commercialisation strategy.

"This agreement allows us to combine our strengths in science, research, and technology with Bharat Biotech's capacity to develop and deliver vaccines at scale, potentially preventing illness and saving lives around the world," GSK Chief Global Health Officer Thomas Breuer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

