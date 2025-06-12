Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Volvo Cars, HCLTech tie up to accelerate engineering transformation

Volvo Cars, HCLTech tie up to accelerate engineering transformation

Volvo Cars expands its partnership with HCLTech to scale engineering services, supporting future mobility goals through global delivery centres and a dedicated automotive hub in Gothenburg

HCLTech

Tagra also said that the partnership strengthens HCLTech’s role as a trusted engineering partner to major global automotive firms. | File Image

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Volvo Cars has named HCLTech as one of its key suppliers for engineering services, deepening the companies’ existing partnership.
 
Known for its work in digital and product lifecycle management (PLM) services, HCLTech will now deliver large-scale, end-to-end engineering solutions to support Volvo Cars’ future development plans. The services will be provided through HCLTech’s automotive Centre of Excellence in Gothenburg and its global delivery centres.
 
Volvo Cars has been focusing on sustainable growth and aims to shape future mobility with an emphasis on personal, safe and environmentally friendly transport.
 
‘We are proud to broaden our relationship with Volvo Cars at such a pivotal moment in its transformation journey,’ said Pankaj Tagra, HCLTech Corporate Vice-President, Manufacturing and Allied Industries, Europe. ‘HCLTech is investing substantially in next-gen automotive engineering. This strategic engagement reflects our commitment to delivering high-performance, future-ready engineering solutions that help shape the mobility of tomorrow.’
 
 
Tagra also said that the partnership strengthens HCLTech’s role as a trusted engineering partner to major global automotive firms.
 
According to the release, the consolidated revenues for the 12 months ending March 2025 stood at $13.8 billion.
 

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

