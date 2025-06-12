Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sumadhura Group buys 5-acre plot in East Bengaluru for ₹500 cr project

Sumadhura Group buys 5-acre plot in East Bengaluru for ₹500 cr project

Bengaluru-based Sumadhura Group acquires a 5-acre parcel on Soukya Road, planning a residential development expected to generate ₹500 crore in revenue

real estate

Looking ahead, the company stated it would continue driving the future of urban living by delivering a distinguished portfolio of real estate developments across Bengaluru and Hyderabad. | File Image

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sumadhura Group has acquired a 5-acre land parcel on Soukya Road in East Bengaluru. The site is earmarked for a forthcoming residential project, which is expected to generate revenue of ₹500 crore upon completion, the company said.
 
‘The acquisition of this prime land on Soukya Road is a strategic move, underscoring our deep understanding of East Bengaluru’s evolving real estate landscape. We are committed to developing projects on such strategically located land banks, which promise not just strong appreciation but also an elevated living experience for our valued customers,’ Madhusudhan G, Chairman and Managing Director, Sumadhura Group, said. 
 
 
Looking ahead, the company stated it would continue driving the future of urban living by delivering a distinguished portfolio of real estate developments across Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
 
Soukya Road in East Bengaluru offers affordable plots and villas set in tranquil, green surroundings. With excellent connectivity, proximity to metro stations, IT hubs and essential amenities, Soukya Road presents a well-balanced lifestyle and strong investment potential, driven by ongoing infrastructure development and increasing demand.
 
Sumadhura Group operates across Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Under its portfolio, the realtor has delivered over 54 projects, spanning over 13 million square feet. Further, it has up to 40 million square feet in the pipeline.
 
In May, as part of its expansion strategy, the group launched its managed office space brand, ‘Workship’. Through this initiative, it aims to lease over one million square feet and more than 10,000 seats over the next three years.
 

Topics : Real Estate Bengaluru Land Acquisition

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

