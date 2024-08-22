Warburg Pincus to sell entire 9.17% stake in Kalyan Jewellers India

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has decided to sell its entire 9.17 per cent holding in Kalyan Jewellers India. On Monday, it sold a 6.81 per cent stake in the open market via block deals.

Meanwhile, it entered into an agreement with managing director and promoter T S Kalyanaraman to sell another 2.36 per cent stake for Rs 1,300 crore at Rs 535 per share.

Shares of the jewellery retailer rose 9 per cent to end at Rs 597.5 on the BSE. Following the transaction, expected to close within a month, the promoter group’s shareholding in Kalyan Jewellers will increase from 60.59 per cent to 62.95 per cent.