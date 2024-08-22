Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Warburg Pincus to sell entire 9.17% stake in Kalyan Jewellers India

Warburg Pincus to sell entire 9.17% stake in Kalyan Jewellers India

Shares of the jewellery retailer rose 9 per cent to end at Rs 597.5 on the BSE

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers

Samie Modak Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has decided to sell its entire 9.17 per cent holding in Kalyan Jewellers India. On Monday, it sold a 6.81 per cent stake in the open market via block deals.

Meanwhile, it entered into an agreement with managing director and promoter T S Kalyanaraman to sell another 2.36 per cent stake for Rs 1,300 crore at Rs 535 per share.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shares of the jewellery retailer rose 9 per cent to end at Rs 597.5 on the BSE. Following the transaction, expected to close within a month, the promoter group’s shareholding in Kalyan Jewellers will increase from 60.59 per cent to 62.95 per cent.

“Warburg Pincus has played a crucial role in Kalyan Jewellers’ growth and expansion across India and the Middle East. The private equity firm initially held a 30 per cent stake in the company prior to its IPO. Over time, they have reduced their shareholding as part of a strategic exit plan,” Kalyanaraman said.

Warburg held the stake via an affiliate firm, Highdell Investment. Kalyan came out with an IPO in March 2021, where shares were priced at Rs 87.

Also Read

Warburg Pincus

CCI approves Rs 4,630 cr deal between Warburg Pincus, Shriram Housing

PremiumThe Indian business job market is under stress, and this is especially impacting entry-level positions and the placement experiences of B-school graduates. Both prestigious institutions and smaller management schools are feeling the effects as they a

Tata group's listed companies' staff strength sees small increase in FY24

Airlines, air fare

Man opens plane's door, walks on wing at Australian airport, police arrest

Byju's

SC refuses to halt operations of CoC in edtech major Byju's insolvency case

Supreme court

SC flags delays in police investigation in Kolkata rape-murder case

Topics : Warbug Pincus Warburg Pincus Kalyan Jewellers Jewellers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon