Home / Education / News / PSTET result 2025 announced at official website; check link to download

PSTET result 2025 announced at official website; check link to download

The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSCERT) has announced the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 results today, Feb 19, 2025 at https://pstet.pseb.ac.in

Class, School, Teacher, Students, Student, Education, Study, Classroom(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Today, February 19, 2025, the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 results were released by the Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSCERT). Those who took the test can view their scorecards and results on the official website at https://pstet.pseb.ac.in.  
 
It is recommended that candidates have their login information, such as their password and registered email address, close to hand so they may easily retrieve their results. The PSTET certification, which is awarded to those who pass the test, is good for seven years after it is issued. 

Punjab PSTET Result 2025: Steps to check 

Step 1. Go to the official website of PSEB at https://pstet.pseb.ac.in.
 
Step 2. Route to the "Result" section on the homepage.
Step 3. Press on the link for "Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 Result."

Step 4. Enter your login details, such as your email ID and password.
Step 5. Submit the details to check your result and scorecard.
Step 6. Download and save the result for future use.

PSTET exam 2025: Marking exam 

There were two papers on the test: Paper I and Paper 2. Language I and II, environmental studies, mathematics, and child development and pedagogy were all covered in the first paper's questions.
There were 150 questions total, at one mark each. Language I and II, Mathematics and Science, Social Studies, Arts and Craft, Physical Education, Sanskrit, Home Science, Urdu, Music, and any other teacher were among the topics covered in the second paper. There were 150 questions, and each one was worth one mark.

About PSTET 2025: Key Details 

For anyone looking to teach in Punjab's government and private schools, the PSTET is an essential test. In order to make sure that candidates meet the requirements for teaching primary and upper primary kids, the test assesses their knowledge and teaching ability. 
Candidates can contact the Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training using the information on the official website if they need more help or have questions about the PSTET Result 2025.
 
To determine the individuals' eligibility for teaching posts in Punjabi schools, the PSTET 2025 exam was administered. Two papers made up the test, Paper 1 was for applicants who wanted to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 was for those who wanted to teach Classes 6 to 8. Scorecards, which contain comprehensive details like the overall qualifying status and the marks earned in each paper, will be used to disseminate the results.
 

Topics : Punjab Teachers Skill Training

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

