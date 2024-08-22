Birla Fertility & IVF to expand footprint in South and West by FY25

Gurgaon-based Birla Fertility & IVF (BFI) announced plans to expand its footprint in South and West India with about 8-12 centres by FY25. It has acquired an absolute majority stake in the IVF chain BabyScience for an undisclosed sum.

The fertility care major announced the acquisition of 12 BabyScience IVF clinics, marking its entry into Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. BFI will now manage 50 clinics nationwide. The acquisition is a key component of BFI’s strategic expansion plan, with a continued investment of over Rs 500 crore. In May, BFI acquired Kerala-based ARMC IVF. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company expects full integration of the two businesses in 6-12 months. Birla Fertility & IVF aims to reach 100 centres in Tier II and III cities by FY28.

Birla Fertility & IVF already has a 60 per cent hold in Tier II cities such as Siliguri, Bhubaneswar, Varanasi, Meerut, Ranchi, and others. It has been present in Hyderabad for the last six months and plans to open two more centres in Telangana.

Additionally, the company plans around four data centres each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu by 2026, and 2-3 centres each in Kerala and Maharashtra within the same period.

“At Birla Fertility & IVF, we focus on tailoring treatments like fertility preservation, egg freezing, and embryo freezing. We have renowned global doctors and leading fertility specialists as our advisors, and we partner with global institutions to ensure couples have access to cutting-edge solutions in their parenthood journey. We are delighted to partner with BabyScience IVF clinics. They have consistently demonstrated excellence in the field of fertility care,” said Avanti Birla, chairman and founder, Birla Fertility & IVF.

The company aims at raising awareness. With this acquisition, Birla Fertility & IVF has a combined experience of over 120,000 IVF cycles and has treated more than 230,000 patients.

“With this step, Birla Fertility & IVF aims to raise awareness and provide reliable fertility treatments, strengthening our presence in the South. With BabyScience, we have found a like-minded partner who has a similar care model,” said Akshat Seth, vice chairman, C K Birla Healthcare.