Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Celebrities to farmers: Who will attend Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony

Celebrities to farmers: Who will attend Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony

Delhi chief minister oath-taking ceremony guest list: Around 50 celebrities and industrialists have been sent invites. Details here

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP Flag, BJP(Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi’s new chief minister, scheduled for Thursday at Ramlila Maidan. The event is expected to draw a diverse audience, including political dignitaries, celebrities, and members of the public. Here is everyone who has made the guest list so far.
 

Who will attend the Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena are among the prominent figures set to attend. Several Union ministers and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states have also been invited, though some may be unable to attend due to ongoing budget sessions in their respective states.
 
 
In a gesture aimed at inclusivity, the BJP has extended invitations to auto-rickshaw drivers, slum dwellers, farmers, and gig workers. This move aims to highlight the party’s commitment to representing all sections of society.
 
Additionally, around 50 celebrities and industrialists have been invited to grace the occasion. However, names of the celebrities have not been released. As per protocol, invitations have been extended to former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi.
 

Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony: Details

Ramlila Maidan has been chosen for its capacity to accommodate a large gathering, with expectations of around 50,000 attendees, including party workers and Delhi residents. The ceremony is expected to begin at 12 pm.

Also Read

BJP

BJP's strategy has been to pick outsiders as CM: Will Delhi buck the trend?

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief

Delhi CM announcement LIVE news: RS Prasad, Dhankar to be central observers for party meet

Manish Sisodia

Elections are over, now pay attention to law and order: Sisodia to BJP

Ravi Shankar, Ravi

Prasad, OP Dhankar appointed as BJP's observers for Delhi CM selection

Delhi Police

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for CM oath taking at Ramleela Ground

 
Three stages will be set up. The main stage will host senior dignitaries, including the Prime Minister, lieutenant governor, BJP president, the new chief minister, and their cabinet. The other two stages will accommodate Union ministers, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, and other guests.
 

Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony: Security

Around 25,000 security personnel are expected to be deployed on Thursday in the central, north, and New Delhi areas of the city during the oath-taking ceremony. Delhi Police has confirmed that more than 5,000 police personnel, along with paramilitary will be deployed in and around the location. Commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage checks, SWAT teams, and snipers will also be strategically positioned.
 
Along with security personnel, multiple layers of barricades will also be added to ensure safety of those in attendance. First-aid kiosks and other facilities will also be set up at the venue, the police said.    Also: Delhi chief minister announcement: Oath-taking ceremony date, time & venue 
 

Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony: Traffic advisory

Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory in light of the event. Traffic diversions and restrictions will be in place on February 20 from 7.00 am to 4.00 pm on several roads, including Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), and others. Commuters are advised to use public transport, park only in designated areas, and avoid roadside parking to ensure smooth traffic flow.
 
This ceremony marks the BJP’s return to power in Delhi after 27 years, following their victory over the Aam Aadmi Party in the recent Assembly elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats.
 
[With agency inputs]

More From This Section

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Yogi Adityanath defends Maha Kumbh, slams opposition for criticism

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

'CM has nothing to do with language, progress': Akhilesh Yadav hits CM Yogi

Congress, Congress flag

PM Modi declared Adani issue personal matter, will he oblige US SEC: Cong

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge tells his top party leaders they will be accountable for results

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Govt is protector of state, culture, original form: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections swearing BJP Bharatiya Janata Party BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEOnePlus Watch 3Who will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Class 10 ExamPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutPAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon