Weak discretionary spending may bring down revenues of IT firms in Q1

The development has sent tremors in the IT services sector across the world. In India, leading IT firms have already warned about the possible impact of economic uncertainties during the March quarter post-results commentary.

EPAM, an American IT services company, has cut down its revenue guidance for the current quarter to a range of $1.16-1.17 billion from $1.195-1.205 billion guidance provided in Q1CY23 earnings call. The revenue growth outlook is around 5 per cent lower than the earlier estimates.