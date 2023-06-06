close

Weak discretionary spending may bring down revenues of IT firms in Q1

Tremors felt after American IT services firm cut its CY2023 revenue guidance by 2% recently

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 5:43 PM IST
Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) has said that software services company EPAM Systems cutting its CY2023 revenue guidance by two per cent indicates weak discretionary spending and Indian IT companies will not be immune to this trend.
EPAM, an American IT services company, has cut down its revenue guidance for the current quarter to a range of $1.16-1.17 billion from $1.195-1.205 billion guidance provided in Q1CY23 earnings call. The revenue growth outlook is around 5 per cent lower than the earlier estimates.
The development has sent tremors in the IT services sector across the world. In India, leading IT firms have already warned about the possible impact of economic uncertainties during the March quarter post-results commentary.  
Topics : IT firms Kotak

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

