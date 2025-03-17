Monday, March 17, 2025 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Welspun Corp secures new orders worth Rs 2,400 crore in US market

Welspun Corp secures new orders worth Rs 2,400 crore in US market

WCL has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 2,400 crore for the supply of coated pipes for natural gas pipeline projects in the USA

Welspun corporate office building is pictured in Mumbai

With these additions, the company's consolidated order book now stands at around Rs 20,000 crore. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) on Monday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 2,400 crore for the supply of coated pipes in the US market.

With these additions, the company's consolidated order book now stands at around Rs 20,000 crore, WCL said in a statement.

WCL has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 2,400 crore for the supply of coated pipes for natural gas pipeline projects in the USA, it said.

The execution of these orders is scheduled to take place largely in FY26 and FY27.

"These orders further reinforce Welspun Corp's leading position in the USA, where it has been a prominent supplier of critical energy infrastructure. The company's ability to meet stringent quality requirements, deliver on time, and maintain high operational efficiency has helped secure these contracts," the company said.

 

Homegrown WCL is the flagship company of Welspun World, with a diverse business portfolio in pipe solutions and building materials.

WCL is among the top three manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and 50+ countries by delivering key customised solutions for both onshore and offshore applications. The company also manufactures ductile iron (DI) pipes and stainless steel pipes, tubes and bars.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Welspun Corp Welspun Welspun India

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

