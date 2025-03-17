Monday, March 17, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric shares drop 7.2% to record low after insolvency petition

Ola Electric shares drop 7.2% to record low after insolvency petition

Rosmerta Digital Services, a vehicle registration service provider and a creditor of Ola Electric Technologies, filed a petition against the unit alleging default in payments

Ola Electric, OLA

From its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 76, the stock is now down 38 per cent. | Photo: Shutterstock

BS ReporterReuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of two-wheeler maker Ola Electric Mobility dropped over 7 per cent to hit a record low on Monday after the company disclosed that one of its units faced an insolvency petition. Shares of the company ended at Rs 46.9, down 7.2 per cent over its previous close. At the last close, the company was valued at Rs 20,687 crore.
 
Rosmerta Digital Services, a vehicle registration service provider and a creditor of Ola Electric Technologies, filed a petition against the unit alleging default in payments, the electric scooter maker said on Saturday. It did not specify the size of the default.  ALSO READ: Rosmerta Digital seeks insolvency proceedings against Ola Electric's arm
 
 
Ola Electric denied the claims and said it had sought legal advice.
 
From its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 76, the stock is now down 38 per cent. Since its high-profile stock market debut in August 2024, Ola Electric has faced challenges, including declining sales and increased regulatory scrutiny.
 
Media reports said the company has cut jobs at least twice since November and is now restructuring its sales and service networks, focusing on cost reductions and inventory management.
 
Seven brokerages rate the stock "hold" on average, with a median price target of Rs 73, per data compiled by LSEG.
 
In the October-December quarter, the company posted a wider loss of Rs 564 crore ($64.9 million) due to dwindling demand and deep discounts to attract customers.

More From This Section

Blackstone

Blackstone floats open offer to acquire up to 26% in Kolte-Patil Developers

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart expands to 100 cities amid rising quick commerce demand

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Nivara Home Finance raises Rs 245 cr in Series B round led by True North

Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank crosses one billion transaction mark in Jan 2025

Gautam Adani, Rajesh Adani

Gautam Adani, brother Rajesh get court relief in Rs 388 cr cheating case

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Ola electric vehicles Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon