Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

Welspun Enterprises buys 50% stake in Michigan Engineers for Rs 137 cr

The acquisition aligns with WEL's strategy to expand its water infrastructure business and marks the company's entry into a high-margin and high-growth water and tunnelling solutions segment

Welspun India

Welspun India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Welspun Enterprises Ltd on Monday announced acquiring a little over 50 per cent stake in technology-based EPC firm Michigan Engineers Private Ltd for Rs 137.07 crore.
With the completion of the transaction, Michigan Engineers Private Ltd (MEPL) has become its subsidiary, Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WEL) said in a statement.
"WEL has announced acquisition of 50.10 per cent stake in MEPL, a trenchless technology-based EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) company in the urban water infrastructure segment, from the existing shareholders for an equity investment of Rs 137.07 crore," the statement said.
The acquisition aligns with WEL's strategy to expand its water infrastructure business and marks the company's entry into a high-margin and high-growth water and tunnelling solutions segment, strengthening its overall business portfolio, the statement said.
"MEPL is strong, strategic fit for accelerating the growth of our water business and we are certain that the combined strength of the two companies will drive significant value for both our shareholders and customers," WEL Managing Director Sandeep Garg said.
WEL, a part of the Welspun World, is an infrastructure development company focusing on road, water and waste water segments.

Also Read

Welspun One Logistics Parks launches second fund of Rs 2,000 crore

Will leverage Christy's association with Wimbledon: Welspun India MD

Welspun One's 2nd warehousing-centric fund raises Rs 1,000 cr in 4 months

Welspun India seeking opportunity in kids segment through pact with Disney

Welspun Corp reports Rs 168 crore net profit in April-June quarter

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services hits 5% down limit on debut

Paytm investing to build AI software stack: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

NFRA slaps Rs 1.10 cr fine on 3 entities in Coffee Day Enterprises matter

NCLAT reserves order on Jalan-Kalrock Consortium's plea in Jet Airways case

Capital goods firms hit 'generation-gap' speed bump with skilled labour

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Welspun Enterprises Stake sale

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon