What led to mass layoffs in tech sector globally and who was affected?

According to a recent report by 365datascience, over 150,000 people have been affected by tech layoffs in 2022 alone, whereas, 68,500 new cuts were seen in January 2023 alone.

The latter half of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 has been tough for people working in the tech sector globally as many companies resorted to mass layoffs amid concerns about recession. These mass layoffs came after a hiring spree was witnessed by these tech giants during the pandemic.