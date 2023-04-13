Amazon CEO Jassy pledges to keep investing in big bets amid cost cuts

By Matt Day

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy pledged to keep investing in big long-term bets despite cost-cuts and an uncertain economy, moving ahead with a global expansion and efforts to become a bigger player in groceries and healthcare.





The missive coincides with a period of rolling layoffs at the Seattle-based company, as executives seek to cut costs and wind down marginal or unprofitable projects. Amazon started cutting jobs in November and laid of thousands more in January. Jassy in March said that after further deliberation more cuts were coming as soon as this month, once managers identify which roles to eliminate. All told, Amazon expects to ax at least 27,000 people. “I’m optimistic that we’ll emerge from this challenging macroeconomic time in a stronger position than when we entered it,” Jassy said Thursday in his second letter to shareholders as CEO.



Jassy said that despite slower growth across the company, Amazon still stood to benefit from tailwinds propelling its most important businesses, its online retail franchise and the Amazon Web Services cloud computing arm. About 80% of retail spending is still done in physical stores, and 90% of global corporate technology spending is dedicated to on-site hardware and data centers that AWS is seeking to supplant with its own tools, according to Amazon. Amazon also announced plans Thursday to join the generative AI race with technology aimed at cloud customers, as well as a marketplace for AI tools from other companies.

Also Read Needed to streamline our costs: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy again defends layoffs Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says company won't take down antisemitic film Amazon plans to shut 8 Go convenience stores in US in cost-cutting effort No employee was sacked, all resignations were voluntary: Amazon India Amazon to axe 18,000 jobs globally; CEO blames 'uncertain economy' Adani's Rs 20,000-cr FPO subscriber info not available: Sebi to RTI query All India chit fund body backs Margadarsi, says no complaint against firm Lamborghini India looking to reduce CO2 emissions by 50% by 2025 Stay away from expensive M&As: Lenders to Anil Agarwal's Vedanta ED initiates FEMA investigation against BBC India; calls staffers for probe



Among the investments highlighted in the letter: “As those equations steadily flip — as we’re already seeing happen — we believe our leading customer experiences, relentless innovation, and hard work will result in significant growth in the coming years,” Jassy said.

Healthcare, an arena where Amazon operates a pharmacy and is growing its primary care footprint after acquiring the owner of One Medical

Kuiper, Amazon’s nascent satellite internet venture

Grocery, a market that has proved difficult for Amazon to crack. The company paused expansion of its Amazon Fresh mass-market grocery brand to re-evalute the stores.

Amazon Business, the company’s business sales vertical that Jassy says is on track for $35 billion in annualized gross sales.

Buy with Prime, Amazon’s effort to offer other companies access to its logistics network for sales on their own websites.

Generative AI, a technology Jassy says “will transform and improve virtually every customer experience.”

